Sunday Zodiac: How to propose according to your sign

Here's how you can pop the question to your love this Sunday. (Source: Pixabay)

Lockdown or not, romantic proposals can brighten up your day and life. That special moment is something to be cherished forever. While the pandemic restrictions might have made it difficult to meet your partner and express your feelings, you can pop the question with doing something special even in lockdown.

Here’s a guide on how to propose according to your zodiac sign by Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa, astrologer and numerologist.

Aries

Aries are passionate, loving and highly motivated. Being a forerunner, they like doing things traditionally. Once they decide on being somebody’s forever, they will go for the kill then and there, being the bold personality that they are. To propose, make them their favourite restaurant-style food, and pop up the question.

Taurus

Taureans are simple and classy personalities. However they are inclined to worldly materialism, so they would make a grand gesture to propose their love. Plan a big party, call all their loved ones and pop the question up right away.

Gemini

They are extremely loving people. They respect their loved ones. Their emotions and gestures are sweet. Most of the times, they fall in love with their best friends. This Sunday, prepare an exotic dinner, and express your feeling.

Cancer

They are full of love and emotions. They will put their heart out once in love. They will bring the world for their partner’s happiness. This Sunday, plan an outing to a nearby scenic place, and pop up the much-awaited question. But remember to follow all the precautions.

Make it special for your love (Photo: Pixabay) Make it special for your love (Photo: Pixabay)

Leo

Leos are extravagant. With their larger than life personalities, they shower their loved ones with expensive gifts. Plan an exotic date night for your love and propose to them.

Virgo

They are grounded and love to make their partner feel special at all times. Being traditional in nature, you could take your love to meet your parents and ask them to tie the knot.

Libra

Librans are highly romantic and live in the fantasy world. This Sunday, take your partner to a quiet place, make them feel comfortable, and set up a romantic ambience. Express your feelings with deep emotions.

Scorpio

Scorpios are active. They love adventure and thrill. You can create the perfect ambience at a home or a special place, if a weekend getaway is out of the question right now.

Sagittarius

They are very needy lovers. They need constant attention and determination and like to provide the same for their partner. This Sunday, propose to your partner spontaneously, surprise them out of nowhere. Show them the value of your relationship.

ALSO READ | Here is how to pick the right gemstone for your zodiac sign for a perfect 2021

Capricorn

They are very grounded set of people. They like to follow traditional ways. They take their time to fall in love and be sure of their partner. To propose, take your love out on a long drive, to their favourite place, and pour your heart out.

Confess your love with these ideas. (?Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Confess your love with these ideas. (?Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Aquarius

Aquarians are highly intuitive. They run on their intuitions. Once they get connected to their true love, they cherish it for their lifetime. To make your partner feel special, take them out to their favourite sunset spot in the city and pop the question.

Pisces

Pisces are shy and introverted, being a water sign, their feelings flow endlessly for their partner. This Sunday, make a memento of your relationship and present it to your partner. You won’t receive ‘no’ for an answer.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle