Sunday Zodiac: What should each sign do to make progress in career?

Everyone needs a nudge, a direction when it comes to their profession, their career. Find out what is that obstacle that is stopping you from progressing as per astrology. We consulted Bengaluru-based renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, and here are a few tips by him on what you can do to progress in your respective career paths.

Aries

Firstly, quit that desk job you hate so much. Go for what you actually love doing. However, if you have no other option, then keep your cool at work. Don’t come on too strong in your managerial attitude. Take risks and take initiatives as well but do not talk about your accomplishments until necessary.

Taurus

Don’t feel shaken if something changes in your routine or a sudden change occurs. Take a deep breath if you have to. Decorate your desk area, keep some plants around and get rid of the negative energy. Pursue an artistic job if you can.

Here’s how you can progress in your career (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can progress in your career (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gemini

You need to have some flexibility in your work because structures are not for you. Get a job that gives you some sort of freedom. Work on your inability to admit your mistakes because that is a huge obstacle for your progress report.

Cancer

You just need to keep in mind that it is okay if you are not getting any vocal appreciation and it does not mean that your work is not important. If you can break that emotional connect sometimes then you will progress with flying colours.

Leo

Follow that path which lets you work independently. Look for work where you will be praised for your hard work but keep in mind that you in general thrive the most in teamwork.

Virgo

It is important for you to loosen up and take breaks. It is great that you are your own best critic but it is necessary to let go and remember that you are human, too.

Libra

You will have no issues as long as you believe in yourself. You do well in anything once you have set your mind, so go ahead because you are sorted.

Scorpio

You suppress your impatience, building anger and feelings of doubt which can eventually eat you inside and be an issue at work. It is high time you work on a way to release that. Think about your emotions and find a healthy way to express them and also remember that criticism is not always bad, you must know how to take it in your stride.

Sagittarius

Opt for a job that gives you a sense of freedom, flexibility and happiness. A 9 to 5 job is not for you.

Capricorn

Make sure you are not overworking because you know you will regret later. It is nice that people seek your guidance but keep in mind that you have a lot on your own plate.

How are you bound to fare on the job front? (Representative image, source: Pixabay) How are you bound to fare on the job front? (Representative image, source: Pixabay)

Aquarius

Think again about your career choices. Is it giving you satisfaction? Do you prefer something more inclined towards volunteer work? Can you do both? Do what your heart wants. It’s high time.

Pisces

You may end up feeling like a leader in certain situations or set ups. You will do well. But step away from that job which is all about profits and competition because you are not that person. You will not be happy in such a setup.

