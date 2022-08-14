scorecardresearch
How each zodiac sign can celebrate Independence Day

Here's a simple guide as per your zodiac sign from astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 9:10:23 am
independence dayCelebrate Independence Day like this (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Independence Day in India, observed annually on August 15, is yet another reminder of the freedom struggle that our forefathers went through. It is important to take out time to celebrate it in your own way. Here’s a simple guide as per your zodiac sign from astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries

You can start with a yoga session or simple deep breathing in the morning. If you have children, involve them in some art or craft activity to make the Indian flag at home.

Taurus

You need to make the most of this day by cooking some tri-colour dish for yourself and for the family. So what if you are not a cook? There is so much out there on the internet even for beginners.

Gemini

You could go on an adventure tour to celebrate the occasion. But avoid any kind of an argument with anyone as that can make your day ugly.

Cancer

Watching old movies dedicated to patriotism would be the best way for you. Make some comfort drink or food so that it cheers you up. But take care of your health this Independence Day.

Leo

Complete all your pending work because this may be the only time you will get for it all. Your stress will go for sure and the rest of the week will feel much lighter.

Virgo

Catch up with the pending novels on patriotism you have stacked in the corner of your house. This will give your mind a break from your daily hectic routine of coordination. If you want to do something else, call over friends and have a good time.

Libra

Celebrate Independence Day by putting on patriotic songs, wearing tri-colour clothes, and maybe inviting a few friends for a movie marathon.

Sunday zodiac, zodiac signs, zodiacs, signs that are least supportive in relationships, zodiacs signs and relationships, Gemini, Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, indian express news Here’s what your sign says. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Scorpio

Snoozing is what you need to do. If you wish to be a part of the celebrations, put up the national flag and decorate the house a little.

Sagittarius

Plan a long weekend trip with your friends and family. Make sure you include the tri-colour in your clothes or food in some way if you wish to celebrate Independence Day.

Capricorn

You can celebrate the occasion by first cleaning up the house and then by decorating it with tri-colour decorations. Be with your family.

Aquarius

You may want to pamper yourself at home this long weekend. To celebrate Independence Day, you can read some articles on patriotism or our freedom fighters. Being subtle is your thing, so that is okay.

Pisces

Dress up in tri-colour and make your family and friends be a part of the vibe too. Make a tri-colour breakfast, and if you wish to, you can make some extra food and give it to the needy. This will amp up your mood and it is something your soul needs.

