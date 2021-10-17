Sunday Zodiac: What can each sign learn from festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra?

Festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja and Diwali celebrate the victory of good over evil, which is something that all of us need to incorporate in our lives in order to continuously improve and better ourselves. Here’s a guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor on ways in which we can learn from festivals and help with our self-development goals.

Capricorn

Capricorns should learn to adjust with the people who have a personality which differs from their own. They should learn to be more comfortable being around different types of people.

Aquarius

They should learn to not get disappointed by others whenever someone is unable to keep their word. Aquarius should also not disappoint others or break people’s heart.

Pisces

It would do wonders for Pisces if they learn to be more caring towards others. They should even try to be a little spiritually connected to be able to enjoy a better life.

How will this week turn out? (source:Pixabay) How will this week turn out? (source:Pixabay)

Aries

Aries need to learn to keep a check on their wallet. They should spend their money wisely. If the people born in the zodiac sign of Aries wish to have a better financial standing, then they need to manage their finances well.

Taurus

Taurus like to remember and cling to their past. This only leads to more problems in their life. They should learn to end the problems of the past and start fresh.

Gemini

Gemini should learn that they need to stop waiting for the thing or people they want, even if it is taking them too long to reach. Gemini need to understand that they will lose a lot if they sit around waiting for one thing.

Cancer

Cancerians should learn to celebrate with their partner. They often celebrate alone or with others, but not their partner. They should learn to celebrate happiness together with their partner if they wish to have a happier marital life.

Leo

Leo should learn to use their spiritual power and the power they have for the good. They should focus on resolving the issues which they have in their life. If they channel their energy towards their own life, it would bring them success in everything.

Virgo

Virgos need to show or portray their achievements properly to others. You often make them seem of little consequence. You should learn to be proud of your achievements and not belittle your hard work.

Time to appreciate your efforts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Time to appreciate your efforts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Libra

They need to learn to not get into an argument with others. If they continue getting into arguments, it can lead to financial problems. It would be better for their bank balance if they stay clear of any altercations.

Scorpio

They should learn to stop hiding things and should also not get into practices related to black magic. Refraining from such practices will be beneficial. They will lead a happier life.

Sagittarius

The one thing which Sagittarius should learn is to save money for the times when there is some financial duress. They should learn to control all their unnecessary expenditures.

