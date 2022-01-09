Sunday Zodiac: How to have better relationships according to your sign

Aren’t we all looking for better, meaningful connections and relationships? They help us feel complete and give us purpose and goals in life. According to astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, here’s what each zodiac sign needs to do to have a better relationship.

Aries

The soul of the Aries natives is impulsive as well as intensive, hence they can be pretty possessive in a relationship. This nature might complicate the relationship, therefore, the Aries people need to keep their supporting nature intact but try not to be too possessive.

Taurus

The Taurus natives always want to remain in their comfort zone, even when it comes to handling relationships. Though they believe in true love, they tend to be stubborn at times. They need to give their partner personal space.

Gemini

While the fun-loving nature of Gemini natives is always welcome, their calculative self is not such a pleasant sight. For them, relationship is always about taking it to logical conclusion. All they need to do is try not to lose interest in relationship with time.

Cancer

The emotional nature of Cancer natives always gives a misleading picture to their partners, who tend to consider them dull and depressed. They need to stop showing their emotions in front of others. They also need to be spontaneous in thinking.

How are you faring? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How are you faring? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Leo

The honesty of the Leo natives is what keeps their relationship alive but the recurring dominant nature definitely causes equal harm. They need to keep being fun and transparent in relationships, but they might just have to fight to win their partner back.

Virgo

Virgos do not change their behaviour no matter how relentless their partner is. If they want a healthy relationship, they need to stop being self-centred, introvert and assuming that the world revolves around them.

Libra

The Libra natives need to focus on building a relationship that thrives on good support system. They need to keep their excitement alive and understand that any relationship is full of ups and downs. They have solutions, they can tackle things and move forward.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives are believed to be tough lovers. Their relationship might be turbulent and can end up being very emotional. They should continue to give adequate space to their partner and not shy away from expressing love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians believe in mutual respect and give-and-take when it comes to handling a relationship. They need to let their partner have what they want and should themselves get what they want. Since their relationship would go well, they turn their focus to other things.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives are expected to make a major announcement soon related to their relationship. They need to continue being open minded and should not care about what others say. They need to be practical in relationships.

Aquarius

The love that the Aquarius native would experience in the year ahead would be quite special and different. There would be times when they would need to be diplomatic and use their sense of humour to keep the relationship going.

Pisces

Pisces natives need to take all the right steps so that their relationship does not end in a tragedy. Those hailing from this zodiac are sweet natured people who like to follow their dreams. They might appear boring, but in reality are very caring and would sacrifice their own needs for a relationship.

