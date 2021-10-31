scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Sunday Zodiac: Negative traits each sign should get rid of this Diwali

Make the most of this Diwali by working on yourself as per your zodiac sign

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 31, 2021 9:10:38 am
sunday zodiac, zodiac signs and diwali, indianexpress.com, diwali special sunday zodiac, indianexpress, zodiac and sunday,This Diwali, work on your flaws. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Capricorn

One thing which Capricorns should get rid of is the habit of over-analysing everything happening around them. This counts even the people that they meet. It is this habit that causes things in their life to suffer from delays.

Aquarius

Instead of worrying, Aquarius usually likes to leave everything to their destiny. This is the route they take whenever they wish to ignore something or to just run from their responsibilities. They leave everything to be handled at a later date.

ALSO READ |Sunday Zodiac: Signs that should go on a date today

Pisces

Pisces should stop arguing with and opposing people unnecessary. This is a habit which often gets them trapped in major issues. And, these issues turn into trouble.

Aries

Aries should get rid of the habit of waiting too long for things to get better, balanced or turn in their favour. They should be more active and involved in resolving all the problems or issues in their life.

World Heart Day, World Heart Day 2021, heart health, healthy relationships and heart health, romantic relationships and heart health, broken heart syndrome, indian express news Time to work on yourself. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Taurus

Taurus have an incorrigible habit of talking decisions on others’ behalf. This often irritates the other person as they find it intrusive. Taurus like to think that they always make the right decision. They need to rectify this habit if they wish to maintain cordial relations.

ALSO READ |Sunday Zodiac: You can approach these signs for guidance

Gemini

Gemini should stop avoiding/ignoring others advice or offers. The advice or offer could concern their personal life or their career. What Gemini think is that the other person’s advice or help is completely useless. Whereas, in reality, it is for their well-being.

Cancer

Cancerian should stop trying to control others. They like to have a say in everything and often want their advice to be followed. They want things to happen according to them. Cancerian should stop trying to control everything.

Leo

Leo sometimes get into things without giving much thought. This often lands them in a mess. They should stop taking actions blindly. And, they should always keep their emotional issues aside while taking any action.

Virgo

Virgo usually like to stay alone. The habit they need to get rid of is to stop distancing themselves from people. And, also the habit of using people to get their own work done. If they improve on these two habits they would be able to enjoy better relations with others.

Libra

They should stop running away from their responsibilities. Libra too are among those who like to run away from situations or people. They would have healthier career and relationships if they stop this habit which is harming them.

Scorpio

Scorpio always like to project a grandeur status to the world. They stop at no end to tell the world how great they are. They should stop showing off their status and power. Along with that, they should also stop trying to rule the life of others.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius should stop taking a lot of time to invest their money. They should get into the habit of making quick decisions if they wish to have healthier financial life ahead.

