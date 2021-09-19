Sunday Zodiac: These are the most talkative signs

We all know people who love to talk. While the air zodiac signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are most often associated with language and communication, it is not only limited to them.

Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor lists the signs that are endless chatter boxes.

Taurus

Taurus likes to speak about whatever comes to their mind. It is because of this that they often say a lot of things without even realising what they are saying, but enjoy talking to people around.

Gemini

Gemini could be considered a chatter box as they keep trying to influence other people by showing how much they know about the world and how things can be done. They share the experiences and at times make up stories to attract a large group of people.

Cancer

Cancerians, too, are often counted in the category of talkative people because they are full of information that is often valid and can be helpful to others. It is the knowledge they share which keeps people busy listening to them.

Libra

Libra is also considered a chatter box as they can go on talking about their struggles and their personal experiences. They also try to impose their thoughts on others. And, they can do this non-stop for hours.

