Sunday Zodiac: Find out which astrological sign is most compatible with yours

For any relationship to be successful, it is important for people to be compatible with each other. Compatibility and understanding determine whether the relationship will last or not. Stars play a huge role in understanding how the relationship will pan out. Kathir Subbiah aka KT Astrologer, USA, founder of Ktastro.com gives the readings for signs’ compatibility and what they can expect in a relationship with their significant other.

Aries – Leo

Aries is ruled by Mars. Mars is associated with high energy, strength, and ambition. Those with Aries as their sign will have excellent administrative and commanding skills. Leo will have excellent leadership qualities. They will work well together to achieve a common goal. They will enjoy a golden period with the strength of favourable Jupiter aspect until April 15, 2022. But the time after Oct 15, 2022 can be challenging due to unfavorable Jupiter and Rahu transit.

Aries – Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter. Jupiter is associated with growth, expansion, and good fortunes. The excessive energy supplied by Aries will be converted into big fortunes by Sagittarius. They will support each other when their partner is going down. There will not be any mental worries as they get moral support from their partner. This year will bring good fortunes for this pair.

Taurus – Capricorn

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. Saturn is associated with hardworking, dedication, achievement, and ethics. Capricorn will be very successful in their career and business. But Capricorn may get exhausted on their energy level with their hard work. The qualities of Taurus will give emotional security for Capricorn. Capricorn can manage the challenges after Oct 15, 2022 with the support of Taurus.

Taurus – Virgo

Taurus is ruled by Venus. Venus is associated with harmony, beauty, love, and affection. Virgo is ruled by Mercury. Mercury represents communication and analytical skills, mentality and thinking patterns. When Virgo get exhausted on energy levels, Taurus will encourage them to regain emotional stability. Both will work hard together and may face challenging times until April 15, 2022. They will enjoy a golden time from May to Dec 2022.

Gemini – Libra

Gemini is affectionate and will have good skills to learn quickly. Libra will give more importance to harmony and sharing with others. Both signs like travelling, meeting new people and exploring different languages and cultures. They will enjoy a golden period until June 2022, but the rest of the year will give them a testing period.

Gemini – Aquarius

Gemini is ruled by Mercury. Aquarius is ruled by Saturn. Both Gemini and Aquarius like social gathering, going out and parties. The qualities of Gemini and Aquarius will attract each other. Aquarius may have a challenging time until April 2022. But the balancing energy between Gemini and Aquarius will bring support for a good and long-lasting relationship.

Cancer – Scorpio

Cancer is ruled by the Moon. Cancer will have a good mental strength, imaginary and articulative skills and like to spend time with friends. The high energy Scorpio will get motivated when spending time with Cancer. The first few months of 2022 can be challenging for Cancer. But both enjoy golden moments from April 2022 for the rest of the year.

Cancer – Pisces

The combination of Pisces and Cancer will work well together to achieve great success and common goals. Cancer will do well in their life with the support of Pisces until June 2022. Interestingly, Pisces will need the support of Cancer after June 2022. They will have a long-lasting relationship as their energy is balanced out together.

Leo – Sagittarius

The leadership qualities of Leo and the knowledge of Sagittarius is an excellent combination. Both will be able to enjoy good fortunes with other qualities. Both will give respect to other’s feelings and be supportive of them. Both of them will have a good time until April 2022. When Leo may be feeling down after Oct 15, 2022, Sagittarius is here to help.

Virgo – Capricorn

Virgo will have excellent communication, analytical, research and artistic skills, but not good in capitalizing their skills. But Capricorn can help Virgo to shine well with their business strategies. This is an excellent pair that can reach sky height. Virgo will come out of anxiety before April 30, 2022 with the support of Capricorn. This pair will work well to achieve a good name and fame in the society.

Libra – Aquarius

Hardworking Aquarius will be happy with the fun-loving Libra. Libra will feel secured with Aquarius. These two signs will support each other and work well together. Aquarius may have more challenges until April 2022. But Libra can help to make things much better. Aquarius will help Libra after Oct 2022 for their success.

Scorpio – Pisces

Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Pisces is ruled by Jupiter. Scorpio will have more energy, power, good leadership, and commanding skills. Pisces will have a good knowledge, research oriented, artistic, and soft in nature. The opposite qualities will attract each other. Pisces will enjoy good fortunes until Oct 2022. Scorpio will have a golden time for the entire year in relationship.

