Sunday Zodiac: How is Mercury retrograde panning out for each sign?

Mercury signifies essential intellectual, communication, and presentation skills, says Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO MyPandit, citing Vedic Astrology.

“The retrograde planet’s significations during the transits are not manifesting normally. As distinct from the fixed natal picture, transiting planets constantly change their positions and interpretations. Benefits become less predominant when they retrograde,” he says, while mentioning that the second retrograde will end on June 3, 2022.

Notably, since Mercury does a lap around the sun faster than Earth, it can appear in retrograde several times this year: first retrograde: January 14 – February 3, 2022; second retrograde: May 10 – June 3, 2022; third retrograde: September 9 – October 2, 2022.

Aries (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 2nd house)

*Communication will be affected in the workplace.

*Financially, this phase will not remain beneficial, and there will be chances of wrong investment decisions.

*Family issues may remain unresolved due to miscommunications.

*The desired results will not be received in the relationship.

Taurus (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 1st house)

*Good time for constant improvement and learning something new.

*You will face some issues in executing your planning.

*An official tour is possible, which will give you fruitful rewards in the future.

*Outing with a loved one is possible in this phase.

Gemini (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 12th house)

*Some mental stress or health-related problems may affect your focus.

*The professional targets will not be achieved easily.

*There are chances of excess financial burden through loans.

*Those who are looking for opportunities abroad will get success in this phase.

*Strong chances of the distance between you and your loved one.

Cancer (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 11th house)

*You will be able to fulfil your financial desires.

*Increased business deals will keep you motivated.

*Strong chances of appreciation and recognition in this phase.

*A romantic and positive approach will help you take your relationship forward to the next level.

Leo (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 10th house)

*Your intellectual discussions/communication will help you improve relations with higher-ups on the job front.

*Professional/business opportunities will improve your financial status.

*You will require some extra effort to resolve the current burning issues on the personal front.

*Health will remain average during this phase.

Virgo (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 9th house)

*This is a good phase for starting any new professional course/management degree.

*You can expect the desired support from your higher-ups/colleagues.

*This phase will bring good news for job hunters.

*You will remain careful while interacting with loved ones/spouses/family members.

Libra (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 8th house)

*Strong chances of misunderstanding or miscommunication between you and your

boss.

*Mental stress and anxieties will increase due to incomplete projections.

*There are chances of financial losses due to some hasty investment decisions.

*There will be arguments or unnecessary word wars between you and your partner/loved one.

Scorpio (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 7th house)

*On the career front, you should try to find ways with a calm and composed by nature.

*The job search will end with good news but through necessary compromises and adjustments.

*Partnership business will remain good, but relations with working partners will solely

depend upon your dialogues.

*Healthwise, this period will give mixed results.

Sagittarius (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 6th house)

*If you are engaged with competitive exams, you will observe progress in your studies.

*Your communications and conversations will improve healthy relations with others in the workplace.

*Connections with loved/near ones will demand attention.

*This phase will keep natives attentive to your health. Nervousness and fear may cause physical tension.

Capricorn (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 5th house)

*You will be more concerned about your performance.

*The people involved in finance and shares will require expert advice before investing their significant money.

*If you are a parent, you will be more concerned about your child’s future academic progress.

*If you are in a committed relationship, you will require extra effort to get the desired harmony from your partner.

Aquarius (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 4th house)

*You may expect effective communication in your workplace.

*This phase will turn out to be positive for your familial life.

*You could consider investing in real estate, as there are strong chances of better

returns in the long term view.

*Your loved ones will respect your emotions and respond positively on the personal

front.

Pisces (retrograde Mercury will be passing through the 3rd house)

*It would be best to think twice before making an important decision on the career or

finance front.

*You should avoid making job/career changes.

*Your effective communication will help you improve your relations with loved/near

ones/spouses.

*You will be more focused on spiritual progress/study in occult sciences.

*Health will remain good.

