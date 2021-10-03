Sunday Zodiac: Find out how Mercury retrograde 2021 will affect each sign

Mercury retrograde is back! Mercury is the planet that majorly rules communication in astrology and went into retrograde on September 27, 2021, and will continue till October 18, 2021.

During Mercury retrograde, the planet appears to move in a backward direction from west to east. Here’s Sushat Sangha, Western astrologist, astrometryastrology.com telling everything about the transition and how it affects each zodiac sign.

Mercury retrograde October 2021

Every planet during its transit over any zodiac sign affects the energy of Earth as well as everyone who lives and exists here. This transit also has repercussions on everyone. During this time of apparent backward movement, the areas of life that Mercury tends to rule including travel, communication, and technology are disrupted, said Sangha.

The most common side-effects

Mercury retrograde occurs three times a year. Usually in the months of January – February, June – July, September – October. So, watch out for this month as the 21 days transit can affect you if you act with ignorance.

But this time, Mercury is retrograding over zodiac Libra (as per the Western system) and Virgo (as per Eastern or Vedic Astrology) till October 18, 2021.

“Mercury retrograde is also a time for channeling mental energy inward, reflecting, re-assessing, and rethinking whatever it is we’ve been focused on over the past few months. The theme of this Mercury retrograde will be communication and relationships,” said Sangha.

How this Mercury retrograde will affect your sign?

Aries

This retrograde will put more emphasis on your relationship, the way you put up yourself in a relationship, and the balance you maintain to improve the bonding, whether it’s a business partnership or relationship bonding. This retrograde will demand patience, calmness, and balance in any sort of one-to-one relationship. Avoid accepting or taking any opportunity in rush, re-assess the offer letter or business proposal you receive.

Tauras

This transit will put more emphasis on your health and the obstacles you usually face in every aspect of life. Demand will be to bring balance in diet and change your perspective about the world. Relations may test your self-worth. Be mindful while dealing with your family and loved ones.

Gemini

This transit will demand you to focus on self-love and care. You may attract the spotlight in this retrograde but may lose self-respect if not focused on self-love. The relations you attract, the attention you receive may get affected if you don’t focus on yourself first.

Cancer

This transit will put more emphasis on your emotions. Whatever affects your emotions will come into your experience with evident repetitive patterns. Focus on solitude and be mindful about your communication and emotional expression. Your suppressed emotions will be highlighted this month.

Leo

This transit can make you filter your friend circle and put more emphasis on self-worth. Lots of old friends, neighbours, and coworkers could also pop up, hoping to catch up. Just remember, when life gets stressful as it is apt to do during a retrograde, your time and energy are valuable, so invest it wisely. Take extra precautions on loose talks from your end as it may hurt someone.

Virgo

The messenger planet, your ruler, moves backward through your section of income, which means you’ll be feeling compelled to get into the competition, analysing, reorganising, and possibly revising your approach to financial growth. Maybe, you’re ready to re-assess and update your resume so you can score a higher-paying, more fulfilling opportunity or you want to rework your long-term savings or debt plan.

Libra

This phase will make you focus more on yourself and your needs. Even if you’re not an influencer, you’ll be thinking about how you present yourself to the world, how people see you perceive you, and what you want to showcase more or less of. Big goals could also be a primary focus now. Talking through all of this with a trusted loved one can help you to ultimately gain more clarity about what you want and how you’ll get it.

Scorpio

Mercury in Libra in general is always a time for resting, recharging, and getting in tune with your intuition, but a retrograde can be an even slower phase in which you could get a bit frustrated that everything you’re attempting to create progress in feels to get stuck.

Sagittarius

The messenger planet moves backward through your network for the next three weeks, making it more likely that old friends, colleagues, people you met on a group date in 2018 – 2019 suddenly reappear. They might want to collaborate or talk about shared long-term goals that could be achieved through teamwork. Although you’re usually all about throwing yourself into an exciting opportunity with lots of optimism and joy, Mercury retrograde will always cause at least a bit of chaos and confusion. Be sure you’re not signing yourself up for a commitment that looks and sounds better than it actually is. Don’t sign any contract or get into any sort of partnership in this transit.

Capricorn

You could be reassessing your top professional goals and the strategies you’ve been using to hit them. It might be time to revamp an aspiration that is no longer serving you, rethink how you can at best form better leadership qualities. You’re all for taking a slow, steady, and calculated approach, so delays aren’t necessarily going to disappoint you.

Aquarius

Uncertainty can cause anxiety. Watch out for unnecessary overthinking about the future, rather focus more on re-assessing your beliefs. You may get interested in attaining some sort of higher or occult knowledge. This transit will polish your faith and confidence by giving you emotional turbulence and sudden events. Focus more on personal faith than on uncertainty. Avoid forming any sort of serious relationship.

Pisces

If you happen to get in touch with people from your past with a friendly gesture, then it’s ok. But the old urge of getting emotional support from someone you loved in the past may give you a nice lesson. Watch out for emotional needs. Self-control and self-nurturing are very important in this phase. If you repeat any mistake from your past, thinking that things might have changed or improved, then you will regret it by the end of this transit. Be mindful and meditate daily.

