Sunday Zodiac: Love marriage hurdles for each sign

Marriage is a lifelong union of two individuals, who may have similar or contrasting likes, interests, habits and perspectives. The stakes get higher in love marriages, for the onus of the relationship lies with the partners only. It is no secret that going for a love marriage comes with its own set of hurdles. Noted celebrity astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares his thoughts on these roadblocks, and what can be done about them.

Aries

Aries are passionate in relationships. The couples with Aries partners are likely to be competitive and challenging. On many occasions, these are the couples that make it to the list of power couples. People hailing from this zodiac sign can definitely go for love marriage, provided they are able to tackle the initial hurdles. There may be some unexpected problems like lack of family support. But if they are sincere, they should try to convince their family. They must not allow ego to come in the way of the conversation.

Taurus

The Taurus natives are mostly fond of relationships that are happy and stable. It is their lack of confidence that may appear as a hurdle in their love marriage. There can be some career-related problems that are causing doubts. They can be bogged down by the roadblocks, but what they need to do is strike a balance in their personal and professional lives. Taking some time out to seek adventure can help.

Here’s what might be causing troubles for you (Source:: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what might be causing troubles for you (Source:: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gemini

Those hailing from this zodiac sign are known to have good communication skills. On most occasions, a Gemini partner ensures the relationship both before and after marriage is full of laughter. Those who are looking at settling in a love marriage need to brace themselves for some problems that are outside their relationship, but could actually make an adverse impact. The root cause of the problem is that they are not able to concentrate on career and anything related to their business. They tend to ignore the other while they focus on one thing. They need to concentrate on both equally.

Cancer

The prospects of Cancer natives succeeding in their tryst for love marriage are very bleak. There is a certain lack of emotional support between the partners, which is actually jeopardising the relationship. These people need to give time to themselves, and should also put more focus and support each other as couple.

Leo

The people hailing from this zodiac sign are full of passion. There is no dearth of drama in the relationship as well. The communication problem between the couple and the timing problem that the partners face constitute the main hurdle in love marriage. They need to immediately focus on specific problems and start resolving them one by one.

Virgo

While the Virgo natives would not find any major roadblock while going for the love marriage, there might the emergence of some troubles post the wedding. Many of the Virgo people tend to have a very easy-go-lucky attitude in life, which might not be very likable to their partner and also lead lack of focus on the relationship. The only solution is to shift the focus back to the relationship.

Libra

When a Libra person is in a relationship with someone, they make sure the two form a couple that is completely balanced in terms of emotion, goal reaching and career. As such there is no hurdle in love marriage. Though, there might be some career-related issues; it won’t affect their personal life. Each partner can help the other grow in career.

Scorpio

The marriage of the Scorpio natives would be full of lot of passion and romance. A few years down the line, there would be some issues in the married life. Their relationship would be in a stage that can neither be considered good nor bad. The solution is to give time as well as space to each partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is destined to lead a fun-filled life with their partners. There will be lot of excitement and positive energy between the couple. They, however, majorly lack effective management of their time, and this might appear to be a roadblock in their love marriage. They should probably plan an outing with their partner, so that they can assure them of better time management.

Capricorn

It is always tough for the Capricorn people to keep up in a relationship. The major issue that adversely impacts their relationship is their zeal to focus only on work. Another hurdle that could come in love marriage is that at times they might be extremely good and intermittently very bad with their partner. To keep themselves calm and positive and strengthen the chances of love marriage, they need to have a great time with themselves.

Aquarius

Aquarius mostly takes a relationship to be more of a friendship where the partners can share their sorrows as well as happiness. When you have an Aquarius partner, you are bound to have a lot of fun together. There is no hurdle in their path for love marriage.

Pisces

They dream a lot and they very much like being part of a romantic relationship. While there might not be any major hurdle in love marriage for them, the couple might not be in the happiest of state owing to some small misunderstandings. They need not worry much as the misunderstandings would come and leave.

