Sunday Zodiac: Here’s what your lockdown Sunday looks like

All set for lockdown Sunday? Most places in India are observing strict weekend lockdowns. How will your Sunday at home pan out to be? We have Anantikaa R Vig, certified tarot reader and life coach, explaining how it will turn out for each zodiac sign.

Aries

Today, you will develop a natural tendency towards stubbornness. Unfortunately, you will probably dig in your heels even when you logically understand that doing so is not in your best interest. Lighten up. You need to think clearly and do what your mind suggests instead of acting on your instincts. If you do manage to unbend a little, the situation can be resolved faster and you will be much happier.

Taurus

Your gregarious nature has resulted in many friends, but not all of them are reliable. You need to probe a little deeper before you decide to trust a friend today. You are very clear-headed today and will probably make complicated plans which you will be able to execute with perfection. Complete your unfinished business today and clear up the backlogs.

Gemini

Every encounter that you have now is characterised by a surge of energy and purpose. The quality of your interactions will improve dramatically and you may even come in contact with somebody who will revolutionise your life — financially or spiritually. You will get a better insight into your own character and this will help you to decide on the direction of your life. You should use this opportunity well as understanding yourself can help to resolve a number of your current conflicts.

Cancer

You will be fascinated by supernatural at this time. You will want to follow up on mysterious matter today and you are likely to watch a mystery film or read a mystery novel. You may also decide to discover the truth behind a mystery or try to discover more about a person or a situation. You should exercise a degree of caution in your pursuits.

Leo

Today you need to move out of your comfort zone. Be aware that sticking too much to the conventional can actually land you into a rut. This will give you a sense of truly living your life rather than just going through the motions. The first step may appear to be scary but if you can step out, this can prove to be a turning point in your life.

Virgo

You have been feeling like you are being pulled in different directions and you could not decide which way to go. These pulls will become even stronger today and taking a decision becomes even more difficult. You need to be careful while making a judgement because emotional or other external factors can interfere with your good sense today. It is better to postpone important decisions.

Libra

Today you may have some problem with your transport. If you are going for an important work, double check your alternative mode of transport and keep a backup plan ready. You may be a little agitated from inside. But do not lose your cool as it is just a short phase and will pass by easily. Spend time with your family.

Scorpio

You may examine changes in your lifestyle which could possibly establish a balance between your work and health. You can drop an email to one of your close friends asking about the solution for the same. These changes will make you comfortable. You may align yourself with right people and they will let you determine the purpose of various goals.

What does your Sunday at home look like? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) What does your Sunday at home look like? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sagittarius

You seem a little confused today. You are also impatient to carry on an important task. It is advisable to wait and not to carry any important negotiation today. Confusion will gradually subside by day end. The day will pass on without any hiccups. You may travel today. Public transport may be a little late. Keep other options in hand.

Capricorn

You can easily pull up everything together now and make your life larger. Maintain your focus and diverge all your energy onto it. Just do not say anything which can land you in an emotional mess. Those who are in business may be able to expand it or renovate the already established outlets.

Aquarius

Business meeting will see some pending negotiations taking favourable turns. You are steady and stable today. Your decisions are an outcome of well thought processes. Work environment may see some positive change. At home you may be calm and contended. Intellectual growth will be unparalleled. Loved ones may bring joy in your life through good news.

Pisces

You will do well in the role of a receptor today! So switch onto being an organiser rather than being a host for the upcoming events! You will be making good amount of money in both the cases but surely if you choose to be an organiser! It is not against your innate abilities, you just have not recognised this side of you!

