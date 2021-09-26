Sunday Zodiac: Introvert signs that are enjoying work-from-home routine

It has not been easy for many individuals throughout this pandemic. For introverts, however, social isolation has been somewhat of a relief.

While the majority of us miss socialising and shopping with our friends, do you know who values a lone bubble bath and binge-watching shows in the privacy of their own homes? Introverts! Their enjoyment has remained consistent and unchanging since they are unconcerned about sunbathing or visiting an ice cream shop. They are the unique survivors, enjoying lone dates in their home.

You’ll learn more by looking into a few fascinating facts about these zodiac signs, as explained by Pankaj Khanna, chairman, Gem Selections and Khanna Gems Group.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

This sign has an introverted, quiet demeanour and prefers to keep things near. They’re reserved, but never boring. Aquarius males tend to be more reserved than their female counterparts. To keep an eye on it, they set up a special area in which they station themselves.

Individual dialogues or individual speeches during social events are the only ways they communicate, and they tend to be reticent in these situations.

Which zodiac signs are introverts? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Which zodiac signs are introverts? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A person’s emotions may not be enough to get them out of their circumstance. It’s much more enjoyable to spend time with close friends and family members than entertaining large gatherings of strangers.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Their creativity is boundless, but their shyness and self-consciousness are not. Others view them as solitary since they prefer to spend their time improving their artistic ability and exploring new ideas rather than socialising. Those around them become more driven as a result. It’s hard for them to deal with their outbursts in social circumstances since they’re socially awkward.

To achieve their goals, individuals need to remove themselves from reality and live in a realm of possibilities. Conversational Pisces are those who are out of rhythm with dialogue.

Scorpio (October 24–November 21)

Some describe them as exceedingly introverted. Being well-observed and having a mystery aura about them is something they enjoy. Scorpios tend to keep their secrets to themselves and prefer to work in their caves, thus it’s tough for them to reveal their secrets.

Defensiveness is another trait they possess, which leads them to trust a small number of people and clutch onto the people closest to them.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

When it comes to opposing viewpoints, they are adamant and insist on having the final say in all situations. It is easy for some people to express their feelings in public, but it is tough for a Taurus to do so. In the face of adversity, they want to distance themselves even more from society. Introvert tendencies arise as a result of persons being more and more dependent on their own company for comfort.

Those born under the sign of Taurus have a tendency to hide their flaws from others, which leaves them open to attack. It is more likely that they can provide comfort for people who need it, rather than just being confident in themselves.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Cancerians feel more at ease in familiar surroundings than in unexpected ones. Despite being introverts by nature, they love the idea of holding a house party since it allows them to bring others into their personal space while also allowing them to enjoy the company of others.

Despite their reserved disposition, they enjoy speaking with others and discussing topics that interest them as well as their companions. When it comes to huge gatherings or social media groups, they prefer to remain in their introverted state because they find such situations intimidating.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Capricorn is the least introverted of all the zodiac signs, according to astrological research. Aside from that, they can be described as being somewhere in between introverts and extroverts. The bulk of the time, Capricorns are introverted because they are able to keep their goals hidden and remain silent. In addition, they have a tendency to act of their own volition.

Since they are exceedingly adaptive, their introvert or extrovert nature may be influenced by the situation in question. They choose to work from home rather than in a structured setting.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

This sign is generally reserved and sceptical. Their predisposition for introversion is what sets them apart from the rest. Because of their great dread of germs (germophobic by nature), they are the embodiment of cleanliness, orderliness, and tidiness. “There is a fear they will get sick if they spend too much time with other people. Covid-19 is a nightmare for them. Consequently, they avoid large groups of people, and they are most likely to work from their homes even after the epidemic,” said Khanna.

