Sunday Zodiac: From relationships to work, here’s how your Sunday looks like

Finding your ‘me time’ is essential. But, not everyone turns out to be that lucky. What do your cards say this Sunday? Anantikaa R Vig, certified tarot reader, crystal healer, numerologist, life and relationship coach counsellor has these predictions for you, based on your zodiac!

Aries

You find yourself caught in the soup today. Talk openly to people who matter to you. Talk about the issues that have been bothering you. The cloud of uncertainty will subside in a week’s time. A close friend or family member may provide you comfort. Be cautious while speaking. Today you are prone to be misunderstood. Workplace will be stable.

Taurus

The day will be fine in the beginning although it may turn out to be a little hectic later on. Someone at home may be ill and you may have to attend him/her amidst a jam-packed schedule. You may receive happiness from friends or even colleagues and will make plans of spending time with them in the near future.

Gemini

Relaxation is on your cards today. You will indulge in various relaxation techniques be it a massage, swimming or self-pampering. Yoga is also a good option. The second half of the day may be hectic with guests pouring in or you visiting people. While partying also, stick to healthier option as you may suffer from stomach aches. Family and friends keep you engaged.

Cancer

Communication is your key today. You may open up to a close friend or loved one. Something has been troubling you for quite some time. Today is the day to vent out your anger and frustration. A solution may surface while discussing. Remember pouring heart out will help you. A surprise waits for you at the end of the day.

Leo

Today you are more emotional than usual thereby risking your vulnerable self to others. At work, you will absorb pressure which will tire you by day end. Try to divide your work among team mates or schedule some work for some other day. Take a few works and produce quality work. You may enjoy delicious meal with someone special.

Virgo

You can expect a considerable degree of support and recognition from those around you. You are now full of vitality and optimism and are ready to take on new projects. But you have not lost your ability to identify and judge a good project. This will lead you to invest in certain ventures that are likely to be highly rewarding in the future.

What’s going to be in store for your zodiac signs? (Source:: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What’s going to be in store for your zodiac signs? (Source:: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Libra

Someone at work may be working quietly against you. You have been suspecting many persons, but today you will get the best proof of who is out to harm you. Do not be hasty in confronting this person. You have gained a huge advantage by gaining this knowledge and you can use it effectively to eliminate your enemies forever.

Scorpio

You are full of hope and energy. This positive feeling will keep you going throughout the day no matter how many hindrances you have to face. Situation is not rosy when it comes to your health, still you will not get bed ridden! Proper consultation with a specialist will cure you in no time. Maintain a healthy diet as well.

Sagittarius

You may find yourself getting possessive about material things. Do not hold things too tight. Just follow the flow and move with it. You need to be firm about things until you have the answers in your hand. You may also think of shifting your house. It will be good to spread the words to your friends and colleagues.

Enjoy with your loved one. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Enjoy with your loved one. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Capricorn

Today is one of the lucky days for you when fortune smiles on you. It has the potential to take you to places you have never dreamt of. Your day is backed by lady luck in all your endeavors. You know that success is achieved when you work hard. In your case that minuscule luck was missing and with both the hands in fortune, today you can achieve anything with your dedication.

Aquarius

Try to be away from people who bring negativity in your life. You may be taken by surprise today that the person you have been confiding into has spread bad words about you. Be careful of such people. Do not let them eat away your mental peace. You may find a true friend near you. It can be your spouse or your parents.

Pisces

The day can be a pleasant one for you, but there is a chance that you will end up obsessing over a minor point. This may be quite valid, but your approach can actually disrupt a time of peace and harmony at home or at the workplace. It is time to take note of the big picture and ignore the minor matters.

