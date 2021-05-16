Sunday Zodiac: Planetary positions and their effect on health; here’s what to know

Health has become a buzzword amid the raging pandemic. While precautions need to be in place to prevent diseases, it is also equally important to keep a check on the planetary positions in each house that has an impact on your health besides other areas, explained Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer, prophesier, philanthropist.

Here are the predictions for May 16.

Aries

Be very careful with health and take all kind of precautions. Please pay attention to any slight change in health and monitor it until recovered completely. Also, keep a check on your finances as you may be spending unnecessarily on things you don’t need.

Taurus

You should be careful this month and avoid meeting people in any scenario. Public gathering must be avoided at all costs. Please don’t make any hasty decisions as they can cost you dearly. Evaluate all your options and decide with a calm mind.

Gemini

Your health will be good, and your mind relaxed. You will find time to spend with your family which will be very enjoyable. It is going to be a good day for you. Take care of the needs of the people around you as they may need your help.

Cancer

There may be some health issues, but your immunity will protect you. Keep a check on your diet and eat only healthy food to ensure good immunity. If ill, you will recover quickly. Stay strong and positive. You will motivate someone today.

Remember to eat healthy food to boost immunity. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Remember to eat healthy food to boost immunity. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Leo

It is a good time for Leos in all aspects. Your health is excellent and immunity at full power. You can deal with any health issue with ease. Watch your thoughts and think positively.

Virgo

You need to be extremely careful with regard to your health. There can be an increase in spending money, so keep a watch on your finances. Take all precautions required to remain healthy.

Libra

There can be some monetary gains today. This could be because of your past efforts or as a result of winning a legal case. Be careful while taking any decision and understand all aspects before making one.

Scorpio

You will feel lucky today. Blessed with great willpower to overcome any health or financial issue at hand. Take all precautions as necessary to remain healthy. Your recovery will be fast with strong immunity and strong willpower.

Sagittarius

There will be an urge to respond strongly, but don’t engage yourself in any heated debate or discussion. Things can turn ugly or break someone’s heart. Mind your words and think positive thoughts. Your health will be good. Stay hydrated to avoid any stomach-related complications.

Capricorn

Don’t be disheartened if your colleagues or business partner behave indifferently today. Try to understand other people’s perspectives to resolve any issues. Communicate with kind words, and your tension will be released.

Aquarius

You will be rewarded for your past efforts. You may also feel the need to rest as you have worked very hard in the past few weeks. Take rest and proper care of yourself. Your health with be excellent, and you will care for others.

Pisces

You will feel lucky in money matters today. Listen to your intuition and follow the voice in your head to make the right decisions. Your health will be fine, but you need to be careful and take all precautions to avoid any future health complications.

