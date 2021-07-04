Sunday Zodiac: Your guide to controlling mood swings according to your sign

Experiencing mood swings once in a while is all right. But if it is hampering your day-to-day activities, it can spoil your family and work life. Instead of letting your mood spoil your precious time, it is a good idea to practise a few things that can help you stay focused and calm.

To help you further, we have Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and a guidance counsellor, who lists what it will be for each zodiac sign this Sunday, and what they can do to control mood swings.

Capricorn

If you are feeling down this Sunday and are unable to understand why, then you should try listening to your inner voice. If you lend an ear to your inner voice you will get to know the core reason behind your mood swings. And, when you know the real reason only then will you be able to control them.

Aquarius

Aquarius can easily gain control over their mood swings by indulging in the activities which usually give them a dopamine release. It can range from anything — be it their interest in cooking, eating some delicious food, shopping for their favourite things, or any other activity.

Pisces

Pisces should look around and take guidance from the people close to them. The guidance, rest assured, will show them the right way to deal with their current situation. A good guidance will also help them control mood swings.

Aries

Decide to keep yourself occupied with your work or focus on completing your priority to-do list. Then you will be able escape any mood swings. A busy mind will stay clear of any unnecessary thoughts affecting your mood.

Taurus

If you divert all your attention towards completing all your pending work, then Taurus you will be able to gain control on your mood swings this Sunday. Also, as a caution, you should stop day dreaming about things as they can cause frequent changes in your mood.

Gemini

Gemini should enjoy this Sunday to their fullest. Having your favourite drink or watching a nice movie with a coffee or soft drink in one hand and your favourite snack in the other will never let your mood stay buoyant. You will be able to spend your day with a smile on your face.

Cancer

People with the Cancer sun sign don’t require anything in specific to control their mood swings during this Sunday. A day where you are following your usual everyday routine with no surprises will work best for you.

Leo

If you choose to remove everything that is unwanted and unnecessary from your life, then you will live a happy and peaceful day. All the things or people who put you at unease will drain your energy. And, a short of energy will lead to flippant emotions. Remove anything which you don’t need.

Virgo

When in an emotional turmoil, Virgos tend to resort to crying out to de-stress their mind. They use tears to remove all the sorrow or grief from their mind. It helps them to get back easily.

Libra

They should try traveling on Sunday to lighten their mood. It need not be somewhere far. Even if they choose to go for a walk or drive around the town it would be enough for them. The only thing which would help them to get out of the mood swing is to leave their house and go out.

Scorpio

Scorpios can try out new things to beat their mood swings. It could be gaming, trying a different cuisine or a new activity. They need to keep themselves occupied with some stress-busting activity to control their mood swings.

Sagittarius

Travelling to different places and experiencing all types of adventurous activities could help Sagittarius leave the mundaneness of life and gain a strong control over their mood swings this Sunday.

