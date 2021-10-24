Sunday Zodiac: What the full moon could bring for each sign

The full moon is bringing changes for all. October’s full moon, known as Hunter’s Moon, represents the change of season. It also has historical significance in the traditional Hindu calendar and marks the end of the month of Ashvin. Here’s our guide from Vaeshnavy Sunil Joshi, tarot reader, astro numerologist, and healer (@therealmoflight), who has listed down what change the full moon could bring for each zodiac sign.

Aries

The full moon is going to get you a wonderful idea of starting something new in your life. This could be in your business, studies, work, or relationship. You are going to achieve success. It is also going to give you an opportunity to communicate with people with whom you have challenges. Clear up communication challenges with others.

Taurus

The full moon is bringing in the completion of a cycle in your life. A situation could end and you could finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow once you put the past behind you. Let the full moon clear away all your past challenges. It could also show you the true faces of people around you.

Gemini

Gemini, you could be feeling a little off-balance with the full moon. It is important for you to ground your energies by walking on the grass barefoot. You could get a lot of work, all at once making it challenging for you to have fun. Make sure you stay grounded and try making work fun.

Cancer

The full moon is here to make your dreams a reality. You are going to be able to achieve whatever you want with the full moon. So, don’t forget to set the right intentions for what you really want and of course put in the efforts. If you have been waiting on a wish to be fulfilled, the full moon could bring you results.

Leo

Leos, you can manifest the life you want with this full moon. What you need will magically appear! There are going to be successful new beginnings with this full moon. You have all the ingredients that you need to make your manifestation come true. Make sure you put in the right action to see great results.

Virgo

There is going to be a lot to be grateful for. This full moon brings financial success and the promise of good savings. Rich and rewarding family life is headed your way. Some people could also get some sort of inheritance and establish something on their own or with family support.

Libra

It’s time to move on to the next project. There are going to be awards, scholarships, or even promotions headed your way. This full moon is going to help you achieve a lot of things in your professional and your personal life. Welcome some good news and fame as your hard work is going to pay off.

Scorpio

This full moon is going to be clearing up some stress and burden that you have. Please avoid taking on too much. You will also need to let go of some people or situations in your life that are weighing you down. You will have good success if you work for it.

Sagittarius

This full moon is getting you a lot of intuitive insights and information. Listen to your intuition as it’s going to be at its peak. Follow your heart while taking any decisions. You could get love and care or some sort of help from a woman.

Capricorn

The full moon is bringing you acknowledgment of success in your career. However, you must stay determined and have the self-control to move forward. There could be travel also headed your way. Make sure you are able to balance out your yin and yang energies as things are going to move fast. There could be a confrontation in some situations.

Aquarius

Travel is on the cards for you, Aquarius. The full moon will also be completing a lot of cycles in your life. There is going to be spiritual growth and insight coming your way. The full moon is also going to ask you to clearly communicate what you feel. A very happy ending is headed your way.

Pisces

The full moon can bring in a lot of internal conflict for you. Withdraw yourself from the drama of others. Try having patience with yourself and those around you. If there is a challenge that comes up, know that you have all it takes to resolve it fully. This is a period of change for you. Please avoid conflicts with others. Some could also have an artist’s/writer’s block.

