Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday Zodiac: These four signs need to improve their communication skills

Leo is good on social media or other public platforms, but they are weak when it comes to personal communication

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 11:25:49 am
communicationThese signs need to improve their communication levels (Source: Pixabay)

Many individuals are able to express their feelings, leaving no scope for miscommunication. Some people, however, are very bad at it. They are just not able to let others know what they are feeling. Here are four such zodiac signs that struggle a lot, as listed by astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Libra

This zodiac sign does let their feelings know and they are very much opinionated, but they can do so only in a public space. When it comes to relationships, these folks are unable to express themselves and their partners tend to misinterpret them. They are just not good at speaking up.

Also Read |Sunday Zodiac: These signs are likely to be shopaholics

Leo

This zodiac sign is also good on social media or other public platforms, but they are weak when it comes to personal communication. And if they are able to, they speak up only about their feelings and a discussion becomes a one way traffic.

Aries

It is very tricky for these folks. They are amazing with their communication skills but they can be brash, insensitive and sarcastic at most times.

Also Read |Sunday Zodiac: Signs that need to be careful in terms of their finances

Virgo

This zodiac is lousy when it comes to communication skills. They do not even care whether what they are saying is fine or not. In relationships, if their personal life is going downhill, instead of discussing matters, they insult their partner. They will use harsh words and tone.

