Sunday Zodiac: These four signs need to improve their communication skills

July 24, 2022 11:25:49 am
Many individuals are able to express their feelings, leaving no scope for miscommunication. Some people, however, are very bad at it. They are just not able to let others know what they are feeling. Here are four such zodiac signs that struggle a lot, as listed by astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
This zodiac sign does let their feelings know and they are very much opinionated, but they can do so only in a public space. When it comes to relationships, these folks are unable to express themselves and their partners tend to misinterpret them. They are just not good at speaking up.
Subscriber Only Stories
This zodiac sign is also good on social media or other public platforms, but they are weak when it comes to personal communication. And if they are able to, they speak up only about their feelings and a discussion becomes a one way traffic.
It is very tricky for these folks. They are amazing with their communication skills but they can be brash, insensitive and sarcastic at most times.
This zodiac is lousy when it comes to communication skills. They do not even care whether what they are saying is fine or not. In relationships, if their personal life is going downhill, instead of discussing matters, they insult their partner. They will use harsh words and tone.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests
Cricket-loving fast bowler Anderson Peters beats Neeraj Chopra to take javelin gold
MHT CET 2022 admit cards released: Check how to download
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304
Heads up, again: China set to launch space station module with giant rocket
Macron says Iran nuclear deal remains possible
‘Tiger state’ Madhya Pradesh records death of 27 big cats in 2022, highest in country
A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format
1 dead, 6 injured after three-storey building collapses in Northeast Delhi
Japan: Shinzo Abe’s suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation
Not his usual one-and-done jobs. Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships
Maharashtra: Matheran’s popular mini train may come back on track by 2022 end after three-year break