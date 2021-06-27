scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Sunday Zodiac: These five signs should avoid arguing today

Is your sign vulnerable to arguments this Sunday? Find out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 9:10:47 am
Find out which zodiac signs should refrain from arguing this Sunday. (Source: Pixabay)

Sundays are for relaxing and rejuvenating — basically preparing for the week ahead. Arguments can happen anytime, and spoil the fun. Find out which zodiac signs should refrain from getting into arguments today. Today’s guide is from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Aries

Aries should try to avoid getting into an argument this Sunday, as it could spoil their personal relations. Also, getting involved in an argument could cause them a lot of mental duress which would affect their personal life. As they won’t be able to handle all the stress in an effective way, their physical health will perish.

Think twice before getting into a heated argument. Here's more (Source: Pixabay)

Taurus

Taurus should make every effort to not get into an argument this Sunday as it could impact their professional life in an extreme way. Taurus will resort to backing out from the argument at the very last moment even though they are at the winning end. Getting into an argument at the first place could take away a lot of opportunities from them which they would have received otherwise.

Virgo

Virgo should try to stay clear of any argument this Sunday as they could face an opponent who would be smarter than them and leave the Virgo confused and unsure of the situation. Due to this, Virgo might lose some future financial opportunities.

Here's what the stars have to say about your Sunday. (Source: Pixabay)

Libra

Libra are not generally good at arguments which will be more so the case this Sunday. Whenever they get in to an argument, they are generally not able to justify themselves. The other person might leave the argument in the middle, thinking very little of you. They would think that you are not worth having an argument with. The very argument may ruin your day or your coming weeks.

Sagittarius

The argument would be based on someone’s past in which the Sagittarius person may not be interested in. This would make you leave the argument in between which may make the other party succeed. But, be sure that this would not have any negative impact on the life of Sagittarius.

