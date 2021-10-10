Sunday Zodiac: How will fasting in the festive season turn out to be for each sign?

The festive season of Navratri is here. Dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, the nine days see many people keeping day-long fast. How will this fasting help you? Here’s our guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor who lists down how fasting may help each zodiac sign this Navratri.

Capricorn

Fasting can bring you some unexpected results. Make sure you keep your mind and thoughts positive to get the full benefit of your fast.

Aquarius

If you choose to fast this season, you will have a lot more energy which will allow you to take control of decisions or the situations around you. You will have more power and will feel more confident.

Pisces

If you opt to fast, it could help erase all the hurdles from your life which you have been facing for some time now. Everything in your life will see a smooth transition. There will be growth in both your professional and personal life.

Aries

If you choose to fast this festive season, it could help in removing all the confusion you have in your mind. A clear mind is needed to direct you to the right path.

Taurus

Fasting this season would bring in luck. All your relationships would be more meaningful, too. You will also be able to implement the decisions you have been sitting on.

Are you planning to fast? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you planning to fast? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gemini

Gemini, fasting this season could bring you some luck in the form of financial gain. You would receive some help and some good advice which can further your goals.

Cancer

Fasting this season could help you resolve conflicts that have been going on for a few years. Any problems which you might have been facing will immediately disperse for the good.

Leo

You stand to gain monetarily if you choose to fast this festive season. The gain which you would receive will be related to your professional life. You could say that this was destined to be yours.

Virgo

All the issues which you have been facing in your life will come to an end if you are fasting this season. There is a chance of a new beginning for you as well. This would be a fresh start where there would be no hurdles or problems.

Libra

Fasting during this season would help you attain some balance in your life. This balance will be mainly between your personal and professional life. You will be able to balance out your personal life and your career but, only if you are a little patient.

Scorpio

Fasting this season will free a person born under the zodiac of Scorpio from the emotional trap. They have been feeling quite tied up emotionally lately. If you choose to fast you will be able to have a better understanding of your situation and would be able to plan out an escape.

Sagittarius

Fasting would help Sagittarius see the dark side of every situation and of the people around them. Also, they will be free from any emotional issues due to which they were not able to make proper decisions in the past.

