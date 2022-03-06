Sunday Zodiac: Family, love and relationship mantras according to your sign

We all strive for a good family and love life, and peaceful relationships. They motivate us to work hard and be a better person. Astrologer Kathir Subbiah, founder of Ktastro.com, offers insights into working your way through relationships according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

The relationship with your spouse, children, and in-laws are looking good. Progeny prospects are looking good until April 15, 2022. There will be more challenges in your career and finance for the rest of the year. You will not be able to spend time with your family. You need to allocate enough time for your family to understand their needs to maintain a good relationship.

Taurus

Your work-life balance may get affected. There may be unwanted arguments with your loved ones. You need to stay patient and allocate enough time to understand their needs until April 15, 2022. You will see great happiness in your relationship for the rest of the year. You will host many subha karya functions. Your family will gain a good name and fame in society.

Gemini

This new year 2022 will start on a good note. You will find a suitable match and get married. Long waited couples will get blessed with a baby. Your family will be proud of your growth and success. But your career and finance problems will affect your relationship after April 15, 2022. Having good tolerance and patience will help you maintain a good relationship.

Cancer

This new year may give you conflicts and misunderstandings with your loved one. Diverting your mind into yoga, meditation, and prayers will mitigate your problems. You will have a good time in your relationship from April 15, 2022. You will find a suitable match and get married. It is a good time for planning a baby. You will be able to host many subha karya functions.

Leo

You will enjoy golden moments in your relationship during the first half of this year. If single, you will get married. You will also get blessed with a baby. You will buy and move into a new home. But things may not go well especially after Oct 2022. You need to have enough patience, tolerance, and soft skills to sort out the family problems.

Things might be tough in the start, but will get better later.

Virgo

Your ill health may affect your relationship with your loved ones. You may not be able to spend time with them. Take enough rest and focus on having a good diet and exercise to maintain sound health. You will be happy in a relationship with your loved ones from May 2022. Wedding bells are indicated on the cards. Progeny prospects are looking good.

Libra

You will have a good time in your love and relationship. Your family environment will be supportive for your growth and success. It is a good time to get married until April 15, 2022. But you may develop health problems that will affect your relationship for the rest of the year. You need to have a good diet, exercise, and practice yoga and meditation to feel better.

Scorpio

You will be successful in anything you do this year. Your loved ones will be proud of your growth and success. If single, you will find a suitable alliance and get married. Long waited couples will get blessed with a baby. You will buy and move into a new home. Your family will gain a good name and fame in society.

Sagittarius

Your career and financial problems will affect your relationship with loved ones during this year. You need to stay patient and spend enough time to understand their needs. You will be successful in sorting out the problems one by one. You will find good relief and happiness from May 2022 for the rest of the year.

Capricorn

This new year will welcome you with a good note. You will have a good time with your loved ones. Your family will be supportive for your growth and success. It is a good time to start a new relationship. But you will have work pressure and financial problems after April 15, 2022. If you can maintain a good work and life balance, it will improve your relationship.

Aquarius

Unexpected arguments and conflicts with your loved ones are likely. You need to develop soft skills to handle problems until April 15, 2022. Then, you will have smooth sailing in your relationship. You will regain sound health and emotional balance. Your family will be supportive for your growth and success. It is a good time to start a new relationship.

Pisces

The start of this new year 2022 is looking excellent. It is a good time to start a new relationship. You will be happy in conducting subha karya functions. Progeny prospects are looking good. But family politics may affect mental peace after April 15, 2022. You should develop soft skills to handle the problems for maintaining a good relationship.

