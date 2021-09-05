Sunday Zodiac: How each sign should thank their teachers or gurus this Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is here. From hand-holding us in our kindergarten years to scolding us to make us better, teachers have played a unique role in our lives. They have shaped our lives to a large extent. How should you express your gratitude and love for them? Here’s our Sunday zodiac Teachers’ Day special guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor.

Capricorn

Through your life, you have always benefited whenever your teachers and gurus have extended you help. This Teachers’ Day, you should thank them by expressing your gratitude of how trusting them changed your life.

Aquarius

If you wish to express your gratitude towards your teacher then a simple ‘thank you’ note or a flower will be enough. Though it might seem like a small gesture, it would mean so much for them. This is because your gurus and teachers still look for innocence in their students.

Make your teacher feel even more loved as per your zodiac. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make your teacher feel even more loved as per your zodiac. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Pisces

Show gratitude by extending support or help to them whenever they need it.

Aries

You need to observe what makes your teacher or guru happy. When you discover the mantra, you should tailor your way of expressing gratitude to what they like. You could also thank them by showing how much they were there for you in bad times.

Taurus

You could arrange for a day out with your beloved teacher. But, if that is not a possibility, then you could send them a message or talk to them over a call which can relieve them of stress and calm their mind.

Gemini

You could present your teacher with some flowers or a fragrance that they like. This would make them feel positive and make them happy.

Cancer

This Teachers’ Day, if you call your teacher and share some of your old memories with them, it would make them feel happy. Share some of your experiences with them which they had a part to play in your life. This will make them cherish the moment.

Leo

You should try to be friends with your teachers. Plan to spend some time with them to have a friendly talk with them. You would make them feel special if you choose to do this.

Virgo

Convey how much your favourite teacher means to you. You should let them know how their teaching helped you better than what others had taught.

Libra

You can encourage your teachers or gurus by respecting and appreciating their teachings or the method of teaching they follow. This would be the best way to wish them and make them feel special.

Scorpio

Scorpions can wish their teachers or gurus and encourage them to travel to different destinations. You could suggest a good place where they can best explore themselves.

Sagittarius

You can share the memories you still hold with your teachers and how you wish to travel to the past and relive those moments with them. This will take them down the memory lane and make them relive some moments which were special to them too.

