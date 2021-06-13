Sunday Zodiac: Avoid these mistakes to have a blissful day

Weekends bring the much-needed family time. But some mistakes committed on a day which was meant to be otherwise enjoyable can ruin our peace of mind. To help you avoid such mistakes, we have Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor share what each zodiac sign must do to enjoy a blissful time.

Capricorn

Capricorns should avoid taking anything from anyone. If they are unable to refuse, then they should filter and accept only those which are beneficial for them. Being receptive to unnecessary things can be harmful to them.

Aquarius

You should avoid any occasion where you may have to party or celebrate with strangers or some random people. This Sunday, you must control the urge if you don’t want to attract misfortune. You could attract some bad company which would lead to hindrances in your life.

Virgo; Dear Virgo, do not postpone anything which need to be done immediately. (Source: File Image)

Pisces

Be cautious that you do not try to play politics or show your dual image to the people around you this Sunday. Committing this mistake on Sunday this week can put you in serious trouble or things can backfire tremendously.

Aries

Do not fool around with people or waste their time. It could put you in a grievous situation which would attract a lot of stress to your life in future.

Taurus

Be shy of showing your anger or even getting enraged this Sunday. It can bring some changes in your life which you may not like. You need to control your anger, else you will end up losing a few people or some opportunities coming your way.

Gemini

Gemini should not try to attempt to bring opposing things closer to each other. It could lead to consequences which would seem unfavourable resulting in the situation to get intense. Keep likewise things together.

Cancer

Do not exhaust yourself by pushing yourself to the limit. If you do that then you could end up being like an obsolete machine and you will move further away from fulfilling your dreams.

Leo

Do not be a miser this Sunday. You could spend a little bit of money on yourself and on your loved ones to make them happy. Being a miserly person can take you away from your loved ones.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, do not postpone anything which need to be done immediately. If you choose to postpone things, work or some event on Sunday, you will never be able to compete them and they will forever be left hanging.

Libra

If you are one to put your trust on people easily, then restrain yourself from doing so this Sunday. Reason is that if you put your trust in people then they could try to manipulate you and suppress you whenever they deem fit.

Scorpio

Do not look for any guidance in others on Sunday. People could lead you in the wrong direction which would put you in a stressful situation with no help to be found.

Sagittarius

Do no isolate yourself from the people or the world this Sunday. You will keep ruminating about the mistakes made in the past or any sour experience which could put you in a devastated mindset and ruin your mental health.

