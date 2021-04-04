Sunday Astrology: Will love trick you or will your partner be faithful?

Love is a beautiful feeling — it can turn things around for the better, helping you become the best version of yourself. Or it can lead to a path of self-destruction. The latter happens often when our partners are not honest with us. Thank God for astrology, because we all want to know if our partner will be faithful or will they try to trick us in the relationship. Jeevika Sharma, guidance counsellor and tarot card reader shares how this Sunday will shape your relationship.

Capricorn

Your partner will think and even try to trick or fool you in a relationship, but they won’t see success. Your partner will be fearful of the consequences they would have to face.

Aquarius

Your partner will try their luck but only once. And, it would be because you had played them, too. Your partner will plan their revenge against you.

Pisces

You are never serious about any partner and you play with their emotions. Your luck, as a result, won’t be too kind to you either. Dear Pisces, you will be fooled and it will be because of your own actions.

Aries

Even though you don’t show, people will see your money and they will try to take it from you. You need to be careful when getting into relationships.

Taurus

You have a dominating nature and you tend to look down upon people. You measure their worth and accordingly shift your behaviour. If you do not correct this habit then you will be fooled time and again.

Cancer, you will not face the wrath of unfaithfulness. (Photo: Pixabay) Cancer, you will not face the wrath of unfaithfulness. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gemini

If your partner tricks you it will be only for your money. They will have eyes on your bank balance. And, you will open your wallets for them whenever they ask you to. You tend to not learn from your past and that is why you will always be fooled in the same fashion.

Cancer

You are among the lucky lot and will be saved from all the tricks. But, if your partner is done with you then they will just turn their ways and walk out of your life forever.

Leo

Your partner will lay out the most detailed plan to trick you but their plans will fade out before seeing any results. This is largely because you stop caring about the things that don’t pique your interest.

This is a regular with Leos — when you don’t get the attention you want, your eyes start to survey better options.

Virgo

You show off and portray yourself as an indefatigable force. Sometimes, this could be the reason your partner tricks you to prove that you are weak and fallible.

Leo, be alert about your surroundings. (Photo: Pixabay) Leo, be alert about your surroundings. (Photo: Pixabay)

Libra

You could get fooled in love as you run after money all the time. Due to this reason, your partner could get irritated and fool you.

Scorpio

You will be saved from getting fooled. Use your influence well to bring everyone who matters on your side and save yourself from a tragic end in your relationships.

Sagittarius

Whenever your partner confronts you about anything, the people around will tell you that you have been fooled. Whereas, in reality, it was just a harmless argument.

