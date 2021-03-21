Sunday Astrology: Here’s what your love life looks like today

If there is something bothering you or if you are planning to bring some major changes to your love life, you must do it carefully. And what better than making your plans with the help of astrology? After all, it will help sprout ideas and lead you in a clear direction where luck will favour you.

Check out these readings by Jeevika Sharma, spiritual healer and tarot card reader, which will help you understand what may be happening in your love life currently.

Capricon

This Sunday could be magical for you in any aspect of your life. The moves you make will hit home run wherever it be.

Aquarius

There could be a disbalance in your love and work life. You might have a hard time trying to decide which one to prioritise. It is advisable that you choose your love life to fend off any regrets later.

Pisces

This Sunday, you should wait to reap the benefits of your harvest. You have done everything possible to get what you want and now there is not much left to do. Sit back, relax and wait.

Aries

This Sunday, you are in command. In any area of your life, you are the director and the editor. For you, the week will unfold acceding to your wishes.

Taurus

For the bulls– today will show that you are only willing to do something for someone if they take the initiative. And, when the other person takes an initiative, you will definitely respond.

Gemini

Sunday will be prosperous for you. You could meet people who would give you advice which will help build successful relations.

Cancer

You will see a new start. Something old will come to an end giving way to the germination of new things.

Leo

You might feel the urge to quit socialising and hide in your abode. This will mainly be triggered by some confrontation or some argument.

Virgo

If you find someone alerting or cautioning you then it will be in your best interest to pay heed to them. If you choose to ignore then it is more than likely that you will end up doing something foolish and make a joke out of yourself.

Libra

You will be engaged in dealing with some problems from your past due to which you will live through some emotional instability.

Scorpio

If you are planning on an investment it is advisable to seek consultation on who is better suited to handle it. If you set out on your own then any losses incurred will be severe.

Sagittarius

You will achieve a lot if you stick to morals and ethics. And, you need to set an example for others to follow suit.

