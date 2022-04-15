Simple Ayurvedic remedies to tackle dry, frizzy hair and body itching

Dry, frizzy hair is one of the most common hair issues during summer. However, you do not need expensive products to deal with them — a simple remedy, coupled with some tips. can come to your rescue, said ayurvedic practitioner Vaidya Mihir Khatri from Dr Khatri’s Shashwat Ayurvedam.

According to him, dry, frizzy hair can be “converted into silky and shiny hair” with just two ingredients — amla powder and castor oil.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Amla powder

Water

10 ml – Castor oil

Method

Make a paste of amla powder and water. To it, add 10 ml of castor oil, depending on the length of your hair.

How to apply?

Apply the paste on the scalp and the hair. Keep for 15-20 minutes.

Wash off with normal water sans shampoo.

“Shampoo after 6-8 hours or the next day,” he said, adding that the paste leaves the hair feeling silky and shiny.

To counter an itchy scalp and body:

*Add neem leaves to boiling water; then add this water to bathing water.

*Chew 4-5 neem leaves every day.

Additionally, Dr Khatri suggested to avoid citrus, excessive salt, and sour items during the peak summers.

