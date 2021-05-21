Simple tips to get glowing skin this summer

The harsh summer sun, coupled with dust and pollution, can make the skin look dull and oily. But the solution does not lie in applying chemically-laden products. You can always opt for simple and natural remedies while sticking to a healthy routine (both diet and skincare).

Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist, aromatherapist, and founder of Inatur, shares five crucial tips to make your skin feel smooth, soft, and radiant!

Have a good cleansing routine

Given the pollution and change in weather, cleansing once a day is not enough. It is time to make the cleansing routine more robust. Make sure you cleanse your face at least twice a day. You can also make DIY cleansers such as avocado paste — take a ripe avocado, mash it to make a paste, and use it as a mask or cleanser. Also, always read the ingredients in a mask, and ensure it suits your skin type. Opt for a cleanser that is sulfate-free, because you don’t want to reduce the natural oils of the skin. Opt for cleansers that come with natural glucoside which hydrates as well cleanses at the same time.

Exfoliation

For best results, exfoliate every third day or twice a week. It helps to unclog pores, detoxify the skin and make it even-textured. Make a DIY exfoliator with ground masoor dal or kalonji seeds and add milk. You can add lemon for oily skin. Cucumber slices can be rubbed on the face for a hydrating and cooling effect.

Exfoliating skin twice a week helps to detoxify the skin.

Toning with hydrosol

Hydrosols are essential for toning and moisturising. They can be used in a spray to keep the skin fresh and cool. It can act as a soothing element for the eyes as well. The heat and dust can be discomforting for the eyes. It keeps the eye area clean and fresh.

Sun protection cream

Sunscreen is the most essential part of a summer skincare routine. It is advisable to wear sunscreen indoors as well. Make sure the sunscreen you use is light textured and does not clog your pores. It must be a broad-spectrum cream, which means it must protect your skin from UVB and UVA rays. It will be ideal if your sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, especially if you indulge in swimming and outdoor workouts during summer.

Sunscreen is the most essential part of the routine in the summer season. It is advisable to wear sunscreen indoors as well as outdoors.

Nourisher

Make DIY masks at home using natural and simple ingredients. Fresh fruits can be used for hydrating the skin during the sunny season.

“Above all, ensure to stay hydrated. It helps keep your skin healthy and also cleanses your body of all harmful things. Keep lavender or peppermint essential oils and sprays handy in case you have sunburn or rashes. They act as cooling agents and will relax your skin,” said Nagdev.

