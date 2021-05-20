Summer skincare: Which moisturisers should you be using and why

What does your skincare regime look like? (Photo: Pixabay)

A moisturiser is an extremely important part of one’s skincare routine. It helps create a protective layer on the skin, while allowing better absorption of products with smaller molecules, such as serums. Yet, many people do not apply moituriser, especially in summers, to avoid making the skin feel sticky and oily.

But that should not be the case, as Dr Kiran Lohia, a dermatologist, recently explained on Instagram. Sharing her “lowdown on moisturisers,” she shared all about moisturisers and also explained which one should be used according to your skin type.

Why do we need a moisturiser?

Dr Lohia said that for those just starting out with their skincare routine, especially during the night, it is important to incorporate a moisturiser as otherwise your skin could either be facing “extreme oiliness or dryness, which is harmful.”

Excessive oil production happens when our skin is trying to make up for the lack of oil due to dryness and dehydration. Applying a moisturiser helps “protect the skin barrier and keeps the skin cells functioning.”

What are the various types of moisturiser?

Occlusive

Heaviest in texture and nature, “it forms a protective layer on the skin to help seal the water,” said Dr Lohia. Good occlusive ingredients include beeswax, cocoa butter, lanolin, paraffin oil, petroleum, plan waxes, and shea butter.

Emollients

“These are lightweight oils that soak into the skin and fill in the gaps to smoothen and strengthen skin barrier by preventing water loss,” explained the dermatologist. Ingredients such as plan oil, squalane, ceramides, cholesterol, alcohol benzoates, fatty esters, and fatty alcohols work great as emollients.

Humectant

Lightest in nature, “this helps draw water to the skin and act as hydration. Not only that but it also delays the process of evaporation of water from the skin,” she added. Hyaluronic acid along with AHAs and other ingredients such as amino acids, urea, sorbitol water, glycerin and thermal water are good examples.

