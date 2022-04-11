Summer skincare: Do you know the difference between tan and sunburn? Find out here

While the summer season doesn’t dry out the skin, like winters, it sure makes it feel parched and puts it at risk of immense sun exposure. Such prolonged exposure, in turn, can lead to skin tanning and, worse, sunburn. But, do you know the difference between the two?

According to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, it’s crucial to understand your skin type before knowing the difference. “Fairer skin types have lesser melanin production and the darker or Asian skin types have more melanin. The fairer skin types never tan, they just burn — redness on the exposure of the sun and painful blisters,” she explained.

Further, Dr Gupta elucidated that tanning begins when “UV light hits your skin and leaves behind invisible mutations. Melanocytes are activated to combat these DNA mutations by releasing extra melanin.”

This melanin forms a protective layer over vulnerable DNA inside the skin cells, causing the skin to darken, she added.

Sunburn, on the other hand, is a kind of inflammation that is caused after a few hours of sun exposure. “It is dangerous and causes severe damage to your skin, which may lead to premature ageing and skin cancer,” she said.

Blistering, swelling, rash and peeling skin are some of the common symptoms of sunburn.

The dermatologist said that not just sunburn, regular tanning can also lead to premature ageing and cancer. “In addition to wearing a sunscreen on a daily basis, it is best to avoid the midday sun, seek shade when possible and wear protective clothing,” she suggested.

