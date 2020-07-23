Summer skincare: This DIY face mist is perfect for acne-prone skin

Just two ingredients and your face mist will be ready! (Photo: Getty) Just two ingredients and your face mist will be ready! (Photo: Getty)

Face mist is not only refreshing, it also helps hydrate your skin during the hot summer months. While there are many variants which work well for most skin types, those with sensitive skin prone to acne need to opt for products that suit their skin best.

Check out this two-ingredient DIY face mist which not only seals the moisture in, but also takes away excess oil from your skin and soothes it.

Steps

*All you need is aloe vera gel, filtered water and rose water. Add 3 tbsp aloe vera gel along with 5 tbsp filtered water. Finally, add 2 tbsp rose water (to make it at home, click here) and shake it nicely.

*Store it in an empty spray container that you must store in a cool and dry place.

Spritz it whenever you need an instant lift-me-up or just right before or after your shower.

