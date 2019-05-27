Three trendy summer hairstyles that you can create in no time

The first feel of heatwave, and immediately the hair goes up in a bun. Most women would agree that there are only a handful who experiment with their braids, buns and ponytails. The rest are either too pushed for time/simply not interested or want chic hairdos but don’t know how to go about it.

It is true that hair styled in a braid or a nice neat bun can elevate a look. And if you have longingly looked at the perfect hairdo of someone at work or simply the girl next door, then look no more because Samay Dutta, Director of NOIR, Delhi, a luxury hair salon, gives expert tips on how to create the ramp-ready look in no time.

French Braids

* Before braiding, brush your hair to smooth out any knots or tangles.

* Gather hair at the top of your head and divide into three sections.

* Cross the sections and then add hair to the section.

* Add hair to the section on the other side.

* Repeat adding hair and crossing sections.

* Secure the braid at the end with a band.

Sleek Bun

* Damp your hair using the spray bottle.

* Pull your hair back using the bristle brush.

* Smooth the disarrayed hair.

* Put a small amount of gel into your hand.

* Make a bun.

* Wrap your hair net around the bun.

* Add more gel to your hair or spray with hairspray.

Half done bun

* Start with dry hair or dry shampoo.

* Use your fingers (a brush or comb works too) to section out approximately 1/3 of the front of your hair—starting from the front and extending to the crown of the head.

* Once your mini ponytail is in place at the top of your head for your top knot bun, secure it with a snag-free hair tie.

* Backcomb the ponytail to amp up the volume. Then hit it with texture spray for instant and effortless texture.

* After your ponytail is in place, wrap all the hair from the pony in a clockwise direction around the elastic to sculpt the knot.

* Use bobby pins to lock your bun into place. Pro tip: Be sure to place pins at the top and the bottom of the bun, making a point to get strands from the bun and securing them to the head.

* Finish with lightweight, humidity-resistant hairspray to ensure your style stays put—not to mention smooth, shiny, and frizz-free—all day.

