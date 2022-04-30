scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Summer grooming: Avoid these mistakes while shampooing your hair

Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to suggest useful ways in which you can shampoo your hair the right way

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 10:20:44 am
Shampoo-1200Read on to know more about shampoo mistakes that you must avoid this season. (Source: Pexels)

During the ongoing summer season, some of the most common concerns include daytime humidity, sweat, and oil secretions from the scalp, making our hair look greasy and oily despite regular washing.

If you’re engaged in regular physical activity, you might feel the need to shampoo your hair much more than usual. However, regular or incessant shampooing may strip the hair follicles off of moisture and make the scalp even oilier, defeating the entire purpose.

ALSO READ |Hair care: Five Indian DIYs that you cannot miss

As such, your hair care regime may need a few changes, especially the manner in which you wash your hair. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to address these queries and suggested effective ways in which you can shampoo your hair this season.

Take a look

Best of Express Premium

Umran Malik & Zaman Khan: Two pacers defining the speed rush on eithe...Premium
Umran Malik & Zaman Khan: Two pacers defining the speed rush on eithe...
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...Premium
Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
More Premium Stories >>

If you plan on shampooing your hair today, avoid these mistakes, as suggested by Dr Aanchal.

Don’t use circular motion to lather shampoo

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Using a circular motion to lather shampoo causes the “hair shafts to rub against each other creating more friction.” Albeit a common way to shampoo hair, it “also increases the chances of tangling hair strands.”

The expert recommended using a side-to-side motion to lather the shampoo as it will help in easy lather formation without damaging hair strands. Ensure that you use gentle pressure while touching your scalp and that it is completely dripping wet before you apply shampoo.

Don’t apply shampoo directly on hair shafts

shampoo Apply shampoo only to your scalp. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)
ALSO READ |Three simple ways to take better care of your hair

The expert mentioned that if you apply shampoo directly to your hair strands, it could make your hair dry and frizzy. Ensure that you do not rub hair strands against each other when wet, as it “can cause fraying of hair cuticles”.

Instead, Dr Aanchal suggested that you let the shampoo from the scalp run through your hair strands. This practice is adequate to clean your hair till the next wash.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Amazon Prime Video
Celebrities turn up in stylish ensembles at Amazon Prime Video India’s gala

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement