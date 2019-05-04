Summer grooming: Essential skin and hair care tips for men

There was a time when male grooming was limited to trimming extra facial fair, a haircut and regular shower. Enter the era of ‘male grooming’ where the variety of products for men available in the market is almost at par with grooming products for women. One can attribute the soaring rise in demand on multiple factors like self- awareness, celebrity culture or just a general rise in appearance consciousness.

The products, however, can not only be divided according to the skin types and hair textures. Seasons also have great influence on the choice of products you apply on your body, which is why it is important to first understand and answer three quick questions before listing down grooming essentials for summers:

*What is my skin type during summer?

*What is my hair texture during summer?

*What is my lifestyle like?

Answering these three questions will help you understand what products do you need. It is also important to note that the ingredients in your grooming products are as important as choosing the product that compliments your skin type.

Hitesh Dhingra, founder and MD, The Man Company suggests a few summer essentials for the gentlemen of today:

*Choose a body wash which has ginger and lime. These two miracle ingredients control the pH balance of the skin which is essential during summer. Ginger is known for its antioxidant and toning properties which contribute to radiant skin, while lemon oil acts as a natural toner, balancing and rejuvenating the skin.

*This summer introduce charcoal to your regimen. Activated charcoal is a great de-tanning ingredient as it draws out dirt and other toxins from the surface of the skin leaving behind glowing flawless skin. Remember to wash your face everyday with a charcoal face wash and use a charcoal scrub 2-3 times a week. Otherwise, all those dead skin cells your body loses can combine with your natural oils to clog your pores and make your skin dull.

*Dry air, pollution and the harsh sun rays play havoc on your hair during summers. It sucks the moisture of the scalp and makes the hair dull and lifeless. Introduce your hair to the goodness of coffee. Coffee strengthens the hair follicles, energises the scalp and controls oil.

*For all those bearded gentlemen, your mane will need some extra care during summer too. Choose a product which has Moroccan argan, often called ‘liquid gold’. It is proven to make beard softer, shinier and frizz-free. It is rich in anti-oxidants and moisturising agents, which makes it a key ingredient in hair and beard products. Geranium is packed with anti-oxidants and naturally tames beard frizz.

*Prolonged sun exposure, hectic lifestyle and pollution can lead to tired looking, dull and uneven skin tone. You will need a moisturiser and a good sunscreen to combat the dullness and tan. Moisturiser enriched with multani mitti and coco butter is ideal to restore the lost moisture and re-balance the overall skin tone.

*Before you step out in the sun remember to use a good sunscreen that acts as a barrier. Choose a sunscreen with SPF 40 formulated with ingredients such as sea buckthorn oil known for its healing properties and other sun protection actives like allantoin and wheat germ oil to shield you from tanning. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before heading out in the sun. Do remember to re-apply it every two hours as sunscreens tend to wear off easily.

*Another important area to remember specially during summer is your private parts. If you generally sweat a lot, or your profession keeps you under the harsh sun then a good anti-sweat lotion is crucial for you during summer. Pick a product which is free of harsh chemicals and is all natural. Choose moringa and vitamin E to keep your private area fresh and dry, controlling perspiration and infection. Moringa also contains protein which helps in protecting skin cells from damage, and its hydrating and detoxifying elements boost the skin. Vitamin E oil works as a moisturiser and can help soften dry skin and regain its lost moisture. Remember to use an anti sweat lotion in areas that are prone to sweating and combat the problem before it arises.

*Keep body odour at bay. In summers, make sure to choose citrus notes in your body perfumes. That will keep you feeling fresh all day long.

It is most important to stay hydrated this summer, and not let the heat mess with your grooming regimen.