Sumeet Raghavan offered a glimpse into his Mumbai home, revealing an eclectic space that brings together traditional Indian décor.

In a home tour video with Mashable India, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor showcased his personal space, featuring a dedicated music room, a book corner, and more. The residence blends personal keepsakes with functional design.

The living room features dark wooden sofas arranged on light-coloured flooring. The seating is dressed in deep rust-orange cushions and white block-printed floral pillows, adding colour to the otherwise earthy setting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

One wall has been painted sage green and features framed artwork above a small console decorated with figurines. Across the room, a beige wall is illuminated by a warm wall sconce and a ceramic table lamp. A large sliding glass doorway sits at the centre, framed by patterned olive-toned curtains, while a ceiling fan completes the space.

The living space serves as a cosy corner, ideal for gatherings (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The living space serves as a cosy corner, ideal for gatherings (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Trophy corner

A prominent section of the home is dedicated to trophies and memorabilia. Full-height dark wood panelling pairs with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, creating a display wall for framed Indian miniature artwork and the Constitution of India.

The actor has a framed Constitution of India, placed in the award corner (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The actor has a framed Constitution of India, placed in the award corner (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The wooden counter below holds several awards and statuettes, while drawers and integrated storage keep the space functional.

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Dining area, statement console

The dining room continues the home’s traditional-meets-contemporary aesthetic. A dark wooden dining table is covered with a red-and-white patterned tablecloth and surrounded by high-backed wooden chairs.

An olive-green accent wall in the corner houses a white pooja mandir. A built-in white-and-wood cabinetry runs along another wall. The storage unit features glass-fronted sections for displaying crockery, along with space for appliances such as a toaster oven. A sliding glass window with matching green patterned curtains brings in natural light.

The dining area opens to a balcony with a floor-to-ceiling sliding door (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The dining area opens to a balcony with a floor-to-ceiling sliding door (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Service counter and kitchen

Between the dining area and kitchen is a decorative service counter featuring a rounded pastel-green console cabinet. Decorative glassware, a brass bowl, and other table accessories sit on top, against a rich dark wood backdrop framed by warm wall sconces.

An open archway leads towards the kitchen, with a botanical mural and climbing indoor vines adding a playful element to the passage.

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One of the striking decor pieces in the dining area is a sage green console (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) One of the striking decor pieces in the dining area is a sage green console (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The kitchen features dark granite countertops, black-and-red lower cabinets and frosted-glass overhead storage. A stainless steel chimney hood sits above the cooking area, while a large double-door refrigerator is covered with magnets. A bright yellow alcove with open shelves provides additional storage for cookware and spices.

A dedicated music room

Music appears to have a dedicated place in the actor’s home. The music room houses a polished black Kawai upright piano with a padded bench, while guitars are placed in one corner alongside a miniature sitar replica.

The room stands apart visually from the rest of the home, with dark wallpaper featuring gold wave-like patterns. Soft floral curtains cover the adjacent window, while a floor lamp with an East Asian calligraphy-inspired shade adds to the room’s character.

Master bedroom with boho balcony

The primary bedroom follows a softer palette. A bed with black-and-white block-printed linen sits against a large horizontal cream-coloured padded headboard with integrated bedside lighting.

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One wall is covered by full-height mirrored sliding wardrobe doors, reflecting the room and nearby library shelving. Floor-to-ceiling blue floral curtains frame the large window, offering views of greenery outside and giving the room a lighter feel.

The actor has a dedicated music room featuring several instruments (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The actor has a dedicated music room featuring several instruments (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Kids room and study

The guest bedroom features a white metal-frame bed with patterned bedding against a dark chocolate-brown accent wall. A built-in white ledge on the wall displays a brass Ganesha sculpture, framed artwork and small planters.

The room also includes a compact bedside table, a wall-mounted air conditioner and a study desk. Tree-patterned curtains frame the window, tying the room’s décor to the home’s recurring nature-inspired elements.

Interior designer shares tips on colour, lighting and furniture

According to Amita Trehan, Founder and Principal Interior Designer at Bravura Design Solutions, colour, lighting, textures and furniture placement need to work together to create a bedroom that feels calm and comfortable.

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“All four work together, and none of them should be considered in isolation,” Amita said.

The expert highlighted that colour sets the overall visual mood of a bedroom. While white and beige are commonly associated with calming interiors, she believes restful spaces can also incorporate muted and deeper shades.

“Restful does not have to mean beige or white,” she said. The expert also suggested shades such as muted olive, sage, dusty blue, warm taupe and earthy tones. Even deeper colours, she added, can create a “cocooning environment”, provided they complement the room’s natural and artificial light.

Lighting, meanwhile, can significantly influence how a bedroom transitions from daytime to bedtime. Rather than relying on one bright light source, Amita recommended using different levels of lighting depending on the time of day and activity.

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“A bedroom needs different levels of illumination for different times of the day,” she said. While bright functional lighting can be useful while dressing, evenings are better suited to “warmer, lower and more indirect lighting”.

The bedroom is equipped with warm lights and a boho-inspired balcony (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The bedroom is equipped with warm lights and a boho-inspired balcony (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Bedside lamps, sconces and concealed lighting can further soften the ambience. According to her, these lighting elements can “create a much softer transition towards bedtime”.

Textures are another important component of a calming bedroom. Instead of allowing a neutral colour palette to make the room appear flat, incorporating different materials can add warmth and visual depth.

“Texture prevents a calm room from becoming flat,” Amita said. She recommended materials such as linen, cotton, timber and upholstery, along with rugs and soft curtains, to make the space feel warmer and more tactile.

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Furniture placement is equally important when designing a bedroom. She suggested leaving enough room to move comfortably around the bed, while maintaining adequate space between furniture pieces.

“There should be comfortable movement around the bed, adequate space between pieces and a clear visual hierarchy,” she said.

She also recommended introducing a separate seating area wherever the room allows. “I also prefer giving bedrooms another comfortable place to sit wherever space allows, rather than making the bed the only functional element,” she said.

Amita emphasised that creating a restful bedroom does not mean stripping the space of furniture or décor. Instead, each element should contribute to a cohesive atmosphere.

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“A restful bedroom is not created by removing everything. It is created by making every element work towards the same feeling,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.