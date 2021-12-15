Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art tribute to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is magical; take a look

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu made history when she brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown after almost two decades, earlier this week. The Chandigarh-based actor is only the third from the country to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Naturally, all of India is proud and beaming.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who keeps making amazing sculptures on current topics on the Puri beach in Odisha, made one on Sandhu, and we are thoroughly impressed.

The artwork shows the pageant winner smiling with the crown on her head, wearing the sash, and the universe in the backdrop — complete with stars, comets and galaxies. We also see the Indian tricolour shaped like a rainbow on the top left corner, indicative of national pride, with the words “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu. India is proud of you” written next to her.

At the bottom of the sculpture Pattnaik has written, “Miss Universe 2021” in red.

“Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu being crowned #MissUniverse India is proud of you. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha,” the artist captioned the post.

Sandhu started modelling at a young age, gradually making her way to beauty pageants and won her first pageant, Miss Chandigarh, in 2017. According to her Miss Universe delegate bio, she draws inspiration from her mother, who “broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family”.

Interestingly, the newly-crowned Sandhu is looking to create a niche for herself in both Hindi cinema as well as Hollywood. “I feel so grateful and my heart is filled with so much respect for all those who have shown their faith in me and showered me with all their love. I want to use this platform to talk about the issues which we should all be concerned about,” she told PTI from Eilat, Israel, where the 70th edition of the event was held.

