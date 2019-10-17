Sucking the impurities out of your skin: Carbon Peel Facial

Activated carbon might just end up making you look like a bear, but you would be really living under a rock if you didn’t know the amazing benefits it offers. Carbon boasts of numerous beauty benefits for the skin by drawing out oil, dirt and other harmful substances from clogged pores due to its adsorption powers.

No doubt, our skin is our best accessory and we need to take care of it with utmost caution.

The carbon laser peel, also known as the ‘China Doll Peel’ (named for its porcelain doll-like finish to the skin), is an innovative laser treatment that is completely painless with minimal-to-zero downtime and utilises the power of laser energy and the gentleness of carbon to treat skin imperfections. This advanced technique has garnered high popularity in recent years to deal with oily, acne-occluded skin.

It is highly beneficial for people with acne-issues, acne-marks, oily skin, blackheads, enlarged pores and dull skin. It is also an excellent way to exfoliate and pamper your skin. The peel provides an instantly refreshed appearance and leaves the skin feeling softer, smoother and firmer. There is also a visible reduction in acne marks.

How is a carbon peel facial done?

This facial treatment is a two-part process and for the second, a hoover is placed near you to suck up the carbon particles. A layer of liquid carbon is applied to the skin, penetrating deep into the pores.

Don’t freak out when it zaps a little loudly as the laser light moves over your face to attracts carbon particles. The laser destroys the carbon, taking away dead skin cells, grime, dirt and oil with it.

You will feel nothing more than a tingle or a little pinch. Don’t worry, your eyes are thankfully covered to protect from the laser so you can’t see what’s happening.

It cleanses, exfoliates and rejuvenates by taking away any dirt and dead skin. The carbon peels also target the deep layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production, which in turn produces firmer, plumper skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles and leaves skin feeling tighter and glowing. Moreover, it reduces pore size to a larger extent.

Benefits of carbon peel facial

Here are a few benefits of the beauty treatment that stars like Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and many more swear by!

Improves skin regeneration

This laser peel is nothing more than a workout for your skin. The carbon laser peels work by producing collagen which bears the most critical responsibility to keep the skin taut, young and glowing and is found in the deeper layers of your skin. The peel results in faster regeneration of your skin leading to an even tone.

Non-surgical cosmetic experience

Another enticing benefit is that it makes for a hugely preferable pick since it is a gentle non-invasive treatment. It does not cause any harm to your skin and/or surrounding tissues.

Moreover, no anesthesia is needed other than a numbing cream. You experience nothing less than a skin-soothing escape.

The ultimate output

A single session of carbon peel will make you feel energised. However, you will still have to undergo a few sessions to gain the best possible results. It’s affordable and easily available. Get set to see your skin set itself free from the shackles of acne scars, folds, spots freckles, blotches, or wrinkles.

A little tip, if you want to maintain the outcome of the treatment, you should limit the sun exposure. Maintain a healthy skin care regimen, eat healthy and drink enough fluids. Don’t forget to regularly consult your dermatologist!