Success Redefined: Meet the 15-year-old who taught himself to earn from the net

After scooping through many internet platforms, Umair (left) hit upon the idea of earning through blogging in 2017. After scooping through many internet platforms, Umair (left) hit upon the idea of earning through blogging in 2017.

Carefree about his board exams and focused on the event at IBS, Mohali, Umair Qureshi who is only 15, has become one of the young entrepreneurs of India and an expert blogger. His story starts from 2016 when Jio was launched and his mother purchased an android phone. “My mother bought it but i used it”, said Umair who kept using Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms to know the ways of earning money online.

“Dad used to give me Rs 50 every day, which of course is not enough when you have to eat out and at the same time save. Thus, earning money for me became important”, Umair said. To earn he started making videos and posting them on YouTube but due to hardly any views and no editing skills he dropped the idea of uploading videos and removed the YouTube account. But the passion to earn remained and he began to look for other options of earning money.

After scooping through all the internet platforms, he hit upon the idea of earning through blogging in December 2017. But he didn’t know about the need to purchase a domain and make a blogging site. Again, he went through some YouTube videos to grab this information. Once he learnt that he would have to pay for domain, he was shaken for had no idea of any source from which he could get money to pay for it.

April 13, 2017 arrived and it was his birthday and a lottery day. Deciding not to throw any party, he got enough money from his father to get the domain. “I asked for his credit card and he said ‘kya karega?’ I replied ‘paisay kamaoonga’”, smiled Umair as the auditorium laughed.

“I purchased the domain, strolled around and came back home and slept so as to not get caught by my friends”, Umair recounted. His blogging took him to new heights but his studies bottomed out due to the distraction. “Mind divert hogaya aur ghar se chapal padne lagi”, said Umair who left no crack at making the audience laugh. Whole of the year 2018 he spent on learning and gaining more information about earning online.

After sometime he read a quote by Mahish Kumar Barnwal which read, “Invest like a king and spend like a beggar”. He now thought of earning with affiliate marketing for which he had to invest Rs 5,000, and again he waited for the birthday. “I kept investing to learn more and new things. Like in schools you keep paying for months and get nothing. I paid and earned”, joked Umair who started affiliate marketing by selling quotes. “Affiliate blogging is about selling the product of others and getting your commission. Let me give an example, my friend buys samosa from a stall and sells it to others for which he gets commission but in the form of samosas”, said Umair, to laughter from the audience.

Finally Umair, the humour-full- entrepreneur laid the foundation of Guide Blogging in which he guides readers about blogging and search engine optimization (SEO). “I say never lose any opportunity and never stop”, said Umair who had skipped his Hindi paper to grab the opportunity of interacting with people at Indian School of Business.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.