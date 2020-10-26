Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020: Wishes, Images, Messages, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, and Photos

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: Greetings on the auspicious occasion. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das; designed by Gargi Singh)

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Bijoya or Bijoya Dashami marks the end of the 5-day long Durga Puja celebrations. The day is celebrated to rejoice the triumph of good over evil as it is believed that on this day the Goddess slayed demon king, Mahishasur. As the last day of Durga Puja, it is also an equally emotional moment for the Bengali community as they bid adieu to Goddess Durga. However, the day also marks the festivities leading up to Diwali, which falls about 20 days later.

During this time, friends and relatives visit each other with sweets and other delicacies. However, owing to the pandemic this year, the celebrations are minimal and socially-distanced.

To add cheer to the auspicious occasion, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your family and friends.

*May this Bijoya Dashami light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles.

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

*May Maa Durga’s blessings guide you to follow the right path and help you succeed in your endeavours. Subho Bijoya!

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: Spread the festive cheer with these special wishes. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: Spread the festive cheer with these special wishes. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

*As Goddess Durga returns to her abode, here’s wishing she leaves behind all the good luck and happiness for humanity. Subho Bijoya!

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

*May this auspicious day bring joy and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous Bijoya!

Wishing you a blessed Subho Bijoya!

