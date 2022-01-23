Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Inspirational quotes and messages by the leader

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as ‘Netaji’, is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian leaders and freedom fighters. Born on January 23, 1897, Bose’s patriotism and iconic call for freedom made him a hero and earned him an indefatigable reputation since the Indian Independence movement.

In the late 1920s, he led the young, radical wing of the Indian National Congress and in 1938, became the president of the party. Due to ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi, he was ousted. But that did not impact his continued struggle against the British. His death may be shrouded in mystery, but his legacy continues to inspire generations even today.

On his birth anniversary, therefore, here are some inspirational quotes and messages by the leader. Take a look below:

* “The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.” — Netaji

* “It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.” — Netaji

*”Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.” – Netaji

*”Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.” – Netaji

