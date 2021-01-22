Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as ‘Netaji’, is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian leaders. Born on January 23, 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose’s patriotism and iconic call for freedom made him a hero and earned him an indefatigable reputation.

In the late 1920s, he led the young, radical wing of the Indian National Congress. In 1938, he became the president of the party. However, due to differences with Mahatma Gandhi he was ousted, but that did not impact his continued struggle against the British. His death may be shrouded in mystery, but his legacy continues to inspire generations even today.

On his birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes by him.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh) Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh) Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh) Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh) Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.