scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes: On his birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes by the leader

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 8:00:35 pm
subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotesSubhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (Express Archive/Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as ‘Netaji’, is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian leaders. Born on January 23, 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose’s patriotism and iconic call for freedom made him a hero and earned him an indefatigable reputation.

In the late 1920s, he led the young, radical wing of the Indian National Congress. In 1938, he became the president of the party. However, due to differences with Mahatma Gandhi he was ousted, but that did not impact his continued struggle against the British. His death may be shrouded in mystery, but his legacy continues to inspire generations even today.

On his birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes by him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotes Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotes Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.

subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotes Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotes Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.

subhash chandra bose, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti quotes, subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose jayanti 2021, subhash chandra bose thought, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose, happy subhash chandra bose jayanti, subhash chandra bose speech, subhash chandra bose sms, subhash chandra bose wishes, subhash chandra bose jayanti wishes, subhash chandra bose inspiratinal quotes Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes. (File | Designed by Gargi Singh)
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Narendra Chanchal, Narendra Chanchal death, Narendra Chanchal passes away, Narendra Chanchal age, Narendra Chanchal songs, Narendra Chanchal Bobby songs, Narendra Chanchal bhajans, Narendra Chanchal indian express
Narendra Chanchal passes away: A pictorial tribute to the veteran singer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement