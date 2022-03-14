Looking for ways to style your bookshelf? Here’s how Twinkle Khanna does it

Bibliophiles will vouch for the fact that setting up book shelves is an arduous task, especially if they do not have a dedicated space or even the vision to set it up. As such, many books lie in chaotic conditions, unattended, waiting to be seen, read and arranged.

If you find yourself facing a similar predicament, Twinkle Khanna has the perfect home decor solution for you. The author and columnist shared a video demonstrating how she arranges her own bookshelf, making it look enticing and welcoming.

Here is her 10-step process:

1. She first begins by leaving “space between stacks of books to display mementos”.

2. Next, she adds candles and artefacts as bookends.

3. The next step is to try and arrange the books in groups by using colour or size.

4. You can try to “create interest by crafting horizontal and vertical stacks”, as demonstrated in the video.

5. You can add beautiful pieces on top of your stacked books.

6. If you have some space, you can place plants and flowers to “add softness and break symmetrical lines”.

7. You can also try and “introduce texture with baskets and ceramics”.

8. “Keep making adjustments till it feels right,” she writes in the caption.

9. Think in terms of layering.

10. Add some “wonderful art”.

You can curate your space as per your liking, depending upon the aesthetics of your house, but keep these tips handy!

