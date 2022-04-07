scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Check out these stunning pictures of cherry blossoms in IT city Bengaluru

The tabebuia rosea plants are quick to grow, and January, February, March, April are usually the flowering season

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 11:30:49 am
cherry blossoms, cherry blossoms trees, cherry blossoms in Bengaluru, pictures of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru, cherry blossoms in India, indian express newsLike a painting! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

People travel to exotic locations around the world, but nature’s glory is often found closer to home. While cherry blossoms are associated with countries like Japan and South Korea, the pink flowers also bloom in India.

ALSO READ |Japan enjoys cherry blossom season despite Covid-19 worries

We know you are thinking Shillong, and while that is true, these gorgeous blooms have covered various streets in the IT city of Bengaluru, Karnataka, too. Take a look at the photos below.

cherry blossoms, cherry blossoms trees, cherry blossoms in Bengaluru, pictures of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru, cherry blossoms in India, indian express news What a sight! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The flowers, often seen in various shades of pink — and sometimes purple — come from a neotropical tree called tabebuia rosea, also known as ‘pink poui’ and ‘rosy trumpet tree’. These trees grow up to 30 m (98 ft), and this is an ideal time for them to bloom in India, since it is spring here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
cherry blossoms, cherry blossoms trees, cherry blossoms in Bengaluru, pictures of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru, cherry blossoms in India, indian express news The flowers bloom around this time of the year. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

More about the tree

In Hindi, it is often referred to as ‘Basant Rani‘. The tabebuia rosea plants are quick to grow, and January, February, March, April are usually the flowering season.

cherry blossoms, cherry blossoms trees, cherry blossoms in Bengaluru, pictures of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru, cherry blossoms in India, indian express news A pleasing shade of pink greets the eye! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

It is believed that these trees prefer warm and dry climates and can grow in most of the soils. The plants begin to flower in 2 to 3 years, and flush in spring-summer season; the leaves fall in winter.

As is evident in these pictures, it is a good roadside tree which provides a lot of shade, and looks like a painting — especially if seen with clear blue skies as the backdrop.

cherry blossoms, cherry blossoms trees, cherry blossoms in Bengaluru, pictures of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru, cherry blossoms in India, indian express news Nature’s glory! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

They are suitable for growth in parks and also large gardens.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

femina beautiful indians 2022
From Tejasswi Prakash to Taapsee Pannu: Best looks from Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement