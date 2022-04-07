Check out these stunning pictures of cherry blossoms in IT city Bengaluru

People travel to exotic locations around the world, but nature’s glory is often found closer to home. While cherry blossoms are associated with countries like Japan and South Korea, the pink flowers also bloom in India.

We know you are thinking Shillong, and while that is true, these gorgeous blooms have covered various streets in the IT city of Bengaluru, Karnataka, too. Take a look at the photos below.

What a sight! (Express photo by Jithendra M) What a sight! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The flowers, often seen in various shades of pink — and sometimes purple — come from a neotropical tree called tabebuia rosea, also known as ‘pink poui’ and ‘rosy trumpet tree’. These trees grow up to 30 m (98 ft), and this is an ideal time for them to bloom in India, since it is spring here.

The flowers bloom around this time of the year. (Express photo by Jithendra M) The flowers bloom around this time of the year. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

More about the tree

In Hindi, it is often referred to as ‘Basant Rani‘. The tabebuia rosea plants are quick to grow, and January, February, March, April are usually the flowering season.

A pleasing shade of pink greets the eye! (Express photo by Jithendra M) A pleasing shade of pink greets the eye! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

It is believed that these trees prefer warm and dry climates and can grow in most of the soils. The plants begin to flower in 2 to 3 years, and flush in spring-summer season; the leaves fall in winter.

As is evident in these pictures, it is a good roadside tree which provides a lot of shade, and looks like a painting — especially if seen with clear blue skies as the backdrop.

Nature’s glory! (Express photo by Jithendra M) Nature’s glory! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

They are suitable for growth in parks and also large gardens.

