Study suggests women have more personal and professional obligations

Are women working more than men? Well, it seems gender-based equity and equality is still a far-fetched concept, because a recent study has revealed that working women don’t have it easy. While it may seem that the situation today is better than what is was a decade or two ago, a McKinsey report suggests that workplace gender-based discrimination, pay gap and sexual harassment continues.

More importantly, the report says that women may be taking more responsibilities at home despite having work commitments of their own. While the number of educated and employed women is on the rise, their household responsibilities and involvements haven’t reduced. They are taking care of the kids and household chores more than their husbands/partners or other men in the family.

This goes on to further highlight more cracks in gender parity. While women shoulder more responsibilities at home, they are entitled to the same medical and sick leaves (save maternity leave) as their male colleagues. Now that most men and women are working from home, it is likely that women have more obligations — both personal and professional — than men, if the McKinsey report is to be believed.

In the absence of helping hands, women are forced to take up flexible hours, and do jobs that have a low pay package. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In the absence of helping hands, women are forced to take up flexible hours, and do jobs that have a low pay package. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In India, there was also the demand of menstrual leave policy to be put in place, but there has not been anything conclusive on that yet.

With many women having careers of their own now, the onus falls on everyone in the family, especially their partners, to divide and take care of the kids and other chores in the house. In a balanced family set-up, this would be considered ideal.

According to the aforementioned report, added responsibilities naturally affect women.

In the absence of helping hands, women are forced to take up flexible hours, and do jobs that have a low pay package. All this, so they can take care of the elderly in the family and the children, as is largely expected of them.

