Stuck at home? These indoor games will make the quarantine period more interesting

If there is one thing that is collectively affecting people all over the world, besides the global health crisis itself, it is the associated boredom that comes with self-quarantine. Most of us are forced to stay at home, so as to protect ourselves and others. While some of us are working, others are finding it incredibly difficult to pass time. But, there are many activities that you can do with your family — one of them being playing indoor games. Board games, cards or even a game of chess, here are some interesting ways in which you can make better use of this period. Read on.

Carrom

The best way to stay distracted is to engage in a game of carrom. Competitive and fun, it is often hailed as the best indoor sport. You can sit with your clan after you are done with other chores, and get going. The rules are pretty simple, and you need a basic skill-set to ace the game. This can only happen when you play it continuously. So, the next time you feel like streaming a mind-numbing show online, take out a carrom board instead, call your family members and get started. It is a great way to keep you calm and collected.

Scrabble

The good old word game will always come to your rescue. You can sit down with the entire family and start building a web of words. It is a great learning experience, one that teaches you new words to add to your lexicon. If you find yourself getting increasingly agitated, switch the television off and make some words, instead. You can even show off your vocabulary and make many, many points along the way! Also, scrabble is a great way to get kids to learn new words.

UNO

The beloved card game can get fiercely competitive, but at least it will ensure you are not bored for even a second. You just have to match your cards with other players’ card colour/number. The winner is one who ends up getting rid of all their cards first. Old and young, anyone can play this game.

Monopoly

Suggest a board game to anyone, and the first thing they will say is, “How about Monopoly?” Even in quarantine, you can talk business, buying and selling of assets and properties and thinking astutely as to how to win. It is a good way to keep your mind sharp and active. And just like Uno, this one, too, can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.

Chess

If you have a chess board at home, look nowhere else. A game of chess is the absolute way to keep you both distracted and focused. If you have never quite understood the game, now is the time when you can finally learn it. While it will require practice and patience, once you get a grasp of it, there will be no looking back.

