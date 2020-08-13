Stubborn spots? This is what your skin needs

Kojic acid is well-known for its skin brightening effects. (Photo: Getty)

If you are a skincare aficionado, you would know about the various acids — from lactic acid to salicylic acid — that are beneficial for the skin and are found in numerous beauty products. But allow us to introduce you to kojic acid, a type which is derived from various kinds of fungi. As per Healthline, “it is also a byproduct when certain foods ferment, including Japanese sake, soy sauce, and rice wine.”

Kojic acid can deeply penetrate into the various layers of the skin and help brighten it up by stopping the production of melanin. It is mainly used for fading spots, and is also considered less aggressive than hydroquinone. Despite being known as an ‘acid’, this ingredient is safe to use; however, only after consulting a dermatologist. Additionally, we recommend using it in products like a face wash, toner or a serum rather than applying it directly.

Benefits of using kojic acid in your skincare

Controls production of melanin: Melanin production in the skin increases due to an enzyme known as tyrosinase. Kojic acid helps zap tyrosinase and stop the production of excess melanin. Begin using small amounts of kojic acid at first. Also note that you may experience slight inflammation at the beginning. But if it persists, we suggest you go for a milder alternative like lactic acid.

Reduces pigmentation: Kojic acid works great if you suffer from acne scars, sun spots or photodamage. It is best for spot treatments. On being applied, it helps lessen the melanin in your skin while accelerating your skin’s natural process to reduce melanin at the same time.

Offers antioxidant protection: Even though it provides antioxidant protection and helps lighten spots, make sure you consult a dermatologist beforehand. It is best used in combination with glycolic acid since it enhances the active effects of the same.

