Sanitary pads can cause rashes; here’s what you can do to prevent them

Every month during their menstruation cycle, women wear sanitary napkins and change them at regular intervals depending on their blood flow. But the long hours of wearing pads and changing them can lead to itching, swelling, redness, and even rashes owing to the material of the pad, sweating, fragrance, and moisture. These rashes may even get worse with continuous friction caused by the pad, especially around the thigh region. In such a scenario, what can women do?

“Wearing a sanitary pad often leaves unwanted rashes leading to itching, swelling, redness, and other infections. The rash can be caused by friction, moisture, heat, and irritation that contribute to bacterial buildup,” Dr Tishya Singh, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram. Adding that sanitary pads are made up of various compounds and materials that can be allergic to skin and have the tendency to cause rashes as well, Dr Singh mentioned that compounds called polyolefins besides absorbent gels, wood cellulose, and absorbent foam — present in pads — have the potential to irritate the skin.

“Pads are also bleached to increase their absorbing capacity, and bleach contains dioxin. When pads come in contact with blood, they release dioxin and methane gas and making women vulnerable to rashes and infections,” she explained further.

Agreeing, Dr Shalini Patodiya, Senior Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, said that “α-isomethyl ionone, benzyl salicylate, hexyl cinnamaldehyde, and heliotropine are the four well-known skin-sensitising chemicals that are used to add fragrance in menstrual hygiene products. So, women might be unknowingly exposed to allergens in form of these chemicals used in sanitary pads as well as tampons.”

“Also, bleach is basically used to make the pad look white. Other than that, acrylates are used to make pads more absorbent. When fully polymerised, they don’t cause reactions, but some brands may contain acrylates in monomer forms which can lead to allergic reactions,” she told indianexpress.com.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine calculated an estimated 0.7 percent of skin rashes were from allergies to an adhesive in sanitary pads.

While you can’t stop wearing pads, there are a few ways that can at least help alleviate the problem. Dr Tishya suggested the following ways that can help prevent menstrual pad rashes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tishya Singh (@dr_tishya)

Wear cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes

Advertisement

The benefits of wearing cotton are endless. The fabric is gentle on the skin and absorbs sweat which means there is less chance of friction and moisture that leads to rashes. Secondly, wearing loose-fitting clothes help in the circulation of air to keep the intimate area dry. “Wearing cotton underwear provides proper ventilation that helps your skin breathe and prevents sweating and rashes. You should consider going for loose and comfortable pants or skirts to ensure proper airflow,” read the expert’s post.

Choose the right pad

The market is stacked with a variety of sanitary pads. However, it is important to not give in to marketing gimmicks and choose the one that suits your skin and the requirement. “One of the main qualities that a good pad should include is being a quick absorbent with a soft outer layer. If you have sensitive skin and get extreme rashes every time you have your periods, it might be time to switch to all-cotton/organic pads. They are often the solution for rashes as they don’t contain dyes or harmful adhesives,” suggested Dr Tishya.

Use menstrual cups

If your skin is more sensitive you may consider switching to menstrual cups. Besides being helpful in preventing rashes these cups can also hold more blood as compared to sanitary pads and tampons. “Menstrual cups are also bio-degradable, cheap, easy to dispose of, and safer to use. They are extremely useful in preventing rashes,” she said in her post.

Advertisement

Use soothing creams to help treat the rashes

It is advisable to use certain creams which can help soothe rashes. “You can use lotions like calamine to soothe the rashes or vaseline petroleum jelly. If the rash does not improve after you stop using the sanitary napkin for a few days, it is advisable to consult your doctor,” she advised.

Keeping your intimate area dry

The importance of keeping the intimate area dry and clean at any given time can’t be undermined. As per Dr Tishya, you should ensure that the appropriate pH level of the vagina is generally between 3 to 4.5. “A normal pH level acts as a defence against bacterial growth,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!