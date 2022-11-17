‘It takes everything in my power to follow a strict and clean diet’, says ‘absolute foodie’ Rashmika Mandanna

The ever-smiling and cheery Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as a phenomenal actor with an effervescent off-screen personality. While she has predominantly worked in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, the 26-year-old made fans across the country after the success of her pan-India film ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘, which had some catchy songs like ‘Oo Antava‘ and ‘Sami‘.

Rashmika, who has often been photographed on red carpets, at airports, etc., has proven that her sartorial choices are almost always sound. Her strong social media presence, on the other hand, is proof of her affable personality and acting prowess, which has earned her both fame and accolades. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2022 film ‘Goodbye‘.

Rashmika recently interacted with indianexpress.com and opened up about her personal style, fitness regime, what she does to keep her hair healthy and skin glowing, her favourite foods and how she manages to stay upbeat all the time.

Excerpts:

From your airport appearances to film screenings and red carpets, you are known to always keep it fashionable and chic. What does fashion mean to you and how would you describe your style?

Fashion, to me, resonates with comfort. I’m most comfortable in my own skin and my smile. The red carpet is the place to glam up, but off the red-carpet, it is always comfy and understated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What are some things we will definitely find in your wardrobe if we were to take a look?

A good, old comfy pair of jeans, sweatshirts/t-shirts, and joggers in my collection of sneakers and flip-flops.

Advertisement

What do you do for fitness, is there a specific activity you begin and end your day with?

After all the cheat meals over the weekend, running is my go-to saviour to get me back on track. My fitness regime is all-rounded with a good mix of cardio, Pilates and weight-lifting to retain a strong core. I make sure I start my day with one hour of running, as it pumps me up as a start to a chaotic day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What does self care mean to you? You have healthy, glowing skin and lustrous hair. Is it genetic?

Well, thank you for the compliment! I believe self-care is not only a beauty regime for me, but it is a way to de-stress and ensure my physical and mental well-being. A part of how I am is, of course, genetic, but in order to maintain the healthy glow of my skin I religiously follow the ritual of double-cleansing every time I am back from the sun, and keeping myself hydrated throughout the day. As part of my self-care routine, I always like to feel fresh on-the-go even on a hectic day of being outdoors. This is where I depend on deodorant to always help me feel confident, instantly refreshing my mind and mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Whom do you turn to for beauty advice, and why?

Advertisement

I am a firm believer in natural beauty and I like to keep my beauty regime as clean and simple as possible. I turn to my mother for whom the mantra is to get the basics right: be it a sunscreen, or a good fragrance. All of it goes a really long way. Apart from her, I have also learnt a lot about vanity by being on set and engrossing myself in conversations with my glam team.

What does your diet comprise? Nowadays, there is a lot of focus on ‘clean eating’. Do you follow it?

Balanced diet is the bomb. I enjoy a bit of everything. I’ve tried and tested all the diets in the world and have come to realise that ‘ghar ka khana‘ is the best. Nothing keeps you nourished like the food you’ve grown up eating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Do you have cheat days? What kind of cuisine do you absolutely love and cannot do without?

Being an absolute foodie, it takes everything in my power to follow a strict and clean diet. But, that doesn’t stop me from indulging in some of my favorite foods over the weekend. I love my sushi and my soup noodles but most of all, I have such a sweet tooth. I am a total sucker for anything sweet: chocolates, desserts, ice cream, you name it, and it is on my cravings-list.

You have a busy schedule with numerous projects; how do you stay fresh? What are some key grooming products we are likely to find in your bag?

Advertisement

Staying fresh allows me to put my best foot forward and be confident, not conscious. Fragrance is such an essential part of everyday life, something so simple that can go such a long way. My bag always has my favorite and most handy EVA deodorant in the flavor Wild, which keeps me super-charged throughout the day and the freshness brings out my most confident-self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Your social media profile seems upbeat; you are always smiling. How do you stay relatable and ensure you are in a good ‘mind’ space?

Well, I really appreciate your kind words! I love to spread positivity and happiness wherever I go and it really just boils down to confidence and feeling good in your own skin and being real. You project what you are and how you feel, and I just like to stay really true to myself.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!