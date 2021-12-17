Say goodbye to stretch marks with these natural remedies

Stretch marks, caused due to the stretching of the skin either because of weight gain, puberty, or pregnancy, is a common occurrence in both men and women. These marks, also called striae, do not hurt; they just appear as indented streaks on the skin — which many people do not like.

As per mayoclinic.org, they often fade over time, with or without treatment. However, they do not completely go away.

But instead of worrying over them, one can count on certain natural remedies to reduce their visibility. Macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal suggested a few such remedies that you may want to try.

“One of the first things you can do is go to a good homeopathic doctor; I see that works wonders when it comes to getting rid of stretch marks,” she shared.

Other than that you can do the following:

*Use aloe vera gel, preferably straight from the plant

*Daily apply sesame oil, or coconut oil, or almond oil topically

*Kokum butter and cocoa butter are known to be an amazing remedy for skin issues

Shea or cocoa butter moisturises and nourishes the skin which helps in improving skin elasticity, prevents dryness and heals stretch marks. Regular application of cocoa/shea butter-based moisturiser, which is especially meant for stretch marks, helps in avoiding it.

“Make sure your diet is rich in good fats coming from nuts, seeds, avocado, oily-fish (if you are a non-vegetarian), chia and flax seeds,” she said.

Experts recommend a healthy diet that includes fruits, vegetables, along with nourishing drinks like coconut water, and fresh juices. Junk and processed foods must be avoided, while also controlling sodium intake.

Also, it is extremely essential to keep oneself hydrated. One should also look to minimise or avoid dehydrating agents like coffee, tea, and soda as much as possible.

