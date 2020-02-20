As sweet as it gets: Here’s why you should add strawberries to your beauty regimen

Make your skin regime better with strawberries. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Make your skin regime better with strawberries. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Spring is synonymous with flowers and sunshine. But it also brings with it natural ingredients that are wonderful DIY skincare remedies. And there’s nothing like strawberries. They are not just a delicious treat but also great for your skin. Rich in antioxidants and ellagic acid which slows down ageing, the fruit also hydrates the skin, brightens and exfoliates it.

Ahead, we tell you how this power-packed fruit is essential for your beauty regimen. Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director, Skinella and a cosmetic engineer says “Traditionally, we associate vitamin C with oranges or lemons. But, did you know that strawberries, too, are super-rich in vitamin C? Thanks to the presence of this essential vitamin, strawberries are great for boosting skin radiance and lightening. A strawberry-based face wash or day cream can, thus, go a long way in ensuring that your skin looks healthy and bright throughout the day.”

Offers deep exfoliation

The right exfoliation is essential to keep dead skin cells at bay and achieve a clean and clear face. This is where strawberry helps since it contains vitamin C and salicylic acid which are natural exfoliators. Using strawberry lip balms also helps remove dead skin from your lips and get smooth, supple and soft lips. Additionally, you can also use strawberry face scrubs to remove dirt and dead skin from your pores.

Freedom from acne

Often, the skin’s pores are clogged due to dirt or dead skin cells, leading to unwanted outbreaks. Since it contains salicylic acid, which is a key ingredient in most acne-fighting products in its natural form, it works wonders in healing acne. Thus, using strawberry face washes, masks, and scrubs can cleanse your pores, helping you get rid of acne and prevent it from coming back.

Fights oily skin

Since strawberries are acidic in nature, they help remove excess oil and sebum from the skin. Don’t worry because this does not mean that strawberries strip your skin of its natural oils. It only removes excessive oil while nourishing and revitalising your skin.

Moreover, strawberries contain a host of antioxidants that protect the skin from oxidative damage which causes skin ageing in the long run. Switch to strawberries today and your skin will thank you years later!

