Nourish and straighten your hair with these natural DIYs

Many people like their hair to be silky and straight, for which they swear by numerous products and procedures. However, it must be noted that the chemicals used to straighten the hair are harmful to the body. In fact, a study published in The Journal of the National Cancer Institute found an association between hair-straightening chemicals and uterine cancer. The researchers noted that several chemicals that have been found in straighteners — such as parabens, bisphenol A, metals, and formaldehyde — could increase the risk of uterine cancer and that some even have endocrine-disrupting properties.

Addressing the topic in her latest Instagram post, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, said that skin is the “largest breathing organ” of the body. “It is porous and constantly absorbs what we apply to it. In fact, a full-grown adult can have up to 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds) of skin on them, which is almost 22 square feet (2 square meters)!” she shared.

This is why, she said, Ayurveda considers skin to be the first line of treatment, where medicated oils are applied and absorbed by the body. “It helps liquefy toxins accumulated under the skin and sweat them out,” she added.

“But, just like how your skin sweats out toxins it can also absorb toxins, which is quite often the case with skincare and haircare products. This is why we say ‘if you can eat it, apply it on our skin’. While it might be a bit challenging, follow an 80:20 rule, where 80% of the products you use remain organic and homemade, and for the remaining 20% choose organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and mild products,” she wrote, further sharing some haircare DIY remedies.

Buttermilk: It has been in use for thousands of years in India. Women used the drained water from churned butter or diluted yoghurt/curd to rinse their hair. It’s a rich source of bacterial enzymes that help keep the scalp clean, nourish the hair, and make them softer and healthier.

Rice water: Women in China often use fermented rice water to wash their hair. This keeps the hair nourished, straight, and naturally rich in colour. Simply, pour rice water onto your hair and massage it into the scalp. Leave the water for up to 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly using warm water. You can do this at least once a week on the weekends.

Overnight-soaked fenugreek: Soak 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight. Next morning, blend it with equal parts of yogurt or curd. It can be used as a hair mask or shampoo. It helps nourish the scalp and keep the hair relatively straighter and hydrated.

“When you use natural ingredients to nourish your hair, they also help remove chemicals that may have accumulated from frequent use of harsh chemicals,” said Dr Dimple.

